This winter I’ve done a lot of voting on high school basketball polls. I’ve been voting on two different Kentucky High School basketball state polls this season. One was created this winter by a statewide high school sports reporter, the other is the statewide AP poll, which has been criticized for years.
Jason Frakes is a long-time high school sports reporter for the Courier-Journal, and he came up with the idea of starting a state top 10 poll that had representatives from all 16 basketball regions across the commonwealth of Kentucky. There are several reporters who cover high school sports across the state, and they were probably as enthused as I was to start voting on this poll.
There are teams that we vote for in western Kentucky, just as there are teams in eastern Kentucky that can get some attention from voters over in that part of the state. It should give a a good geographic representation, with people knowing if teams in their part of Kentucky are worthy of being called top 10 in the state.
The AP Top 10 boys and girls high school polls has had people through the years voting from western Kentucky, from the cities of Louisville and Lexington, and from eastern Kentucky. This has been open to television and radio sports reporters as well, but it has just seemed like the overall representation hasn’t been as strong over the years.
So, yes, having an alternative that had representatives from each of the 16 regions to vote on a boys and girls top 10 was a very good thing.
In putting a state ballot together, I look at records, schedule, RPI and Dave Cantrell’s rating the state. I cross reference with those.
As several folks have noticed, I’m also voting on 3rd Region boys and girls polls. Those polls are put together by Sam Gormley, who works for Heritage Media of Kentucky in Grayson County.
Again, I take a look at overall records, what teams did last week, who I think is the best team that week. If there’s different teams going for the same spot, I also look at head-to-head matchups, where they are in Cantrell and what the RPI says. Now, the RPI is much more accurate late in the season, so I look at those numbers now, but they’ll have more weight later on — I think.
I’ll have different No. 1 teams in the 3rd Region because of how they’re playing is different for a lot of teams week to week. There might be some teams so solid that they stay planted at No. 1, but what they do week to week carries a lot of weight.
So, I’ll be compiling information and voting Sunday or Monday the rest of the season. It’s been fun so far.
