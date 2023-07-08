OWESPTS-07-08-23 MITCHELL

UK’s Tre Mitchell is expected to add scoring and rebounding as a 6-foot-9 graduate transfer.

 Chet White | UK Athletics

When Tre Mitchell saw the level of energy surrounding the Kentucky basketball program during his visit to Lexington in June, he knew it could be a prime landing spot for a graduate season.

“I wanted to feel the environment, wanted to feel the coaching staff’s energy, wanted to see the players a little bit, see how they play on the court,” Mitchell said Friday in Lexington. “During the visit it was all good things. Great people, great environment, great energy to the place. Once I spent a couple of days, I was weighing things, I thought this is an opportunity that’s great to step in to.”

