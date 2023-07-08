When Tre Mitchell saw the level of energy surrounding the Kentucky basketball program during his visit to Lexington in June, he knew it could be a prime landing spot for a graduate season.
“I wanted to feel the environment, wanted to feel the coaching staff’s energy, wanted to see the players a little bit, see how they play on the court,” Mitchell said Friday in Lexington. “During the visit it was all good things. Great people, great environment, great energy to the place. Once I spent a couple of days, I was weighing things, I thought this is an opportunity that’s great to step in to.”
When Mitchell, a 6-foot-9, 225-pound power forward who is a good all-around player, talked to UK coach John Calipari about what might be an empty spot on the floor for the Wildcats, they agreed there could be a perfect fit.
“Cal, he kind of more emphasized ‘just watch practice and tell me what you think,’ ” Mitchell said. “After watching practice it was like ‘I’m an experienced guy, I can see what’s going on.’ ”
Mitchell told Calipari “you guys are super talented, but you’re missing that piece.” Calipari said “Good, that’s what I hoped you saw. I knew that’s what you would see at the end of it.”
“I was like it’s an amazing opportunity,” Mitchell said of maybe playing the four (power forward) at UK. “He definitely saw it already, before he told me about it, he was like ‘let me know what you think.’ ”
Mitchell is a well-traveled college basketball player who has been at UMass for a couple of seasons, Texas for one season, then at West Virginia last season.
Mitchell averaged 30 minutes per game while starting 32 of 34 games for the Mountaineers this past season. He logged 11.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game while shooting 47% from the field. Mitchell also totaled 61 assists, 28 steals and 21 blocks a season ago. Mitchell has played in 102 career games, including 92 starts, totaling 1,398 points and 597 rebounds.
He’s from Pittsburgh, which helped Calipari make a connection a long time ago with Mitchell’s family.
Mitchell went in the transfer portal after West Virginia coach Bob Huggins was let go as head basketball coach.
He has been used to moving around a lot, so the transition to UK has been smooth.
“Yeah, I mean I’ve done it how many times at this point,” Mitchell said, laughing. “I’ve done it so many times I’ve got to pick up where I can and get involved where I can.”
Known as a scorer inside and on the perimeter, Mitchell has impressed the coaches with his passing ability. Unselfishness has been an early trait throughout for the Wildcats in these practice sessions getting ready for UK’s trip to GLOBL JAM in Toronto next week.
“Even coaches have said past couple of days ‘I didn’t know you could pass like that.’ That’s one of my best skill sets is my ability to pass,” Mitchell said. “Those dudes seeing me be unselfish when I get it in the post or get it on the perimeter, I think they feed off that as well, then it kind of stampedes over there. Everybody is like he’s willing to give it up, I’m willing to give it up.”
Getting the chance to play for Calipari and Kentucky was something Mitchell didn’t feel he could pass up this late in his college career.
“Once I got in the portal and Cal reached out, it was like, it’s Kentucky, it’s Coach Calipari,” Mitchell said. “The track record speaks for itself. Once I got an opportunity to get on campus, felt the energy, saw what they were doing, how could I pass up on that?”
Mitchell liked the way Calipari handled players in practice.
“The things that stuck with me the most, the type of guy Cal is, the way he carries himself, the way he speaks,” Mitchell said. “When I was watching the way he dealt with each individual player, and didn’t necessarily lose his mind on them, he took the time to stop and teach, show them how to improve and what he wanted to improve in that instance. I could definitely get behind a guy like that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.