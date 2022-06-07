ANAHEIM, Calif. — Michael Wacha pitched a three-hitter for his first shutout in five years and the streaking Boston Red Sox beat Los Angeles 1-0 on Monday night to hand the Angels their 12th straight defeat.
Christian Vazquez had an RBI single in the second inning and the Red Sox won their sixth in a row.
The Angels matched their longest slide in a single season, last done to end the 1988 schedule.
Wacha, who hadn’t lasted more than six innings in his first season with the Red Sox, outpitched Noah Syndergaard, who went six strong innings for the Angels.
Angels star Mike Trout had a first-inning single off Wacha to end an 0-for-26 drought, the longest hitless run of his career, but the Los Angeles offense could muster little else in the opener of a seven-game homestand.
Wacha (4-1) gave up one walk and had six strikeouts in his second scoreless outing against the Angels this season. The former St. Louis Cardinals standout went 52/3 shutout innings against Los Angeles at home on May 3.
Reds 7, Diamondbacks 0
CINCINNATI — Hunter Greene allowed a bunt single to begin the game and then faced the minimum through seven innings, retiring his final 20 batters as Cincinnati defeated Arizona in a rain-shortened game.
Brandon Drury hit his 10th homer of the season. Kyle Farmer and Tyler Stephenson each had a two-run double.
Mariners 7, Astros 4
HOUSTON — Mariners manager Scott Servias was ejected for his role in a benches-clearing scuffle in the ninth inning of Seattle’s win over Houston, a game in which Cal Raleigh had a career-high four RBIs.
With two outs in the ninth, Houston’s Héctor Neris plunked Ty France in the back. Players and coaches on both sides began chirping at each other, and Servais led the way as Seattle’s bench emptied to confront the Astros near home plate.
Rodriguez pulled Neris away from the scrum, while Servais and Houston manager Dusty Baker were at the center of the pushing and shoving, with Servais pointing and shouting repeatedly at Astros first base coach Omar Lopez.
