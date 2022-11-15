DJ Wagner, the consensus No. 1 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has signed with the University of Kentucky.
The 6-foot-3, 170-pound combo-guard out of Camden (N.J.) committed to the Wildcats over Louisville, Villanova, Memphis and others. Wagner is the son of former college basketball star Dajuan Wagner, who played for Kentucky head coach John Calipari at Memphis.
Wagner’s recruitment was one of the most interesting on the recruiting trail with ties running deep into arch-rival programs Louisville and Kentucky. Louisville actually emerged as the perceived leader after hiring Kenny Payne as its head coach, who then hired Milt Wagner, DJ’s grandfather.
Kentucky, however, started to shift the narrative in July and gradually separated themselves from the pack.
Wagner is a significant pickup for the Wildcats and pushes them ahead of Duke for the top recruiting class in 2023. He gives UK three of the top five players in the class, along with Justin Edwards (No. 3 overall) and Aaron Bradshaw (No. 4 overall).
Rounding out the class are Robert Dillingham (No. 13 overall) and Reed Sheppard (No. 44 overall). This is the Kentucky’s first No. 1 class since 2020 and the eighth time in Calipari’s tenure to hold the top class (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2020, 2023).
Wagner is a highly competitive, hyper-aggressive guard that has had his fair share of success when it comes to winning throughout his high school career. In the 2021-22 season at Camden, Wagner averaged 19.9 points per game and helped his team to the state championship — Camden’s first since Dajuan Wagner was suiting up for the Panthers. DJ poured in 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the winning effort.
247Sports’ own rankings peg Wagner as the No. 2 overall prospect in the class, but the industry-generated 247Sports Composite has Wagner at tops overall.
Wagner should be a high-level scorer for the Wildcats. Here is his scouting report from 247Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein:
“Wagner is a proven and versatile scorer, with numerous weapons at his disposal. He’s also an elite competitor who plays hard, has a way of raising the level of those around him, and doesn’t get enough credit for bringing a similar mindset to the defensive end of the floor.
“He plays in constant attack mode, accelerates right at his defender while mixing in some shake and shiftiness, scores around the rim with both hands, and is a legitimate threat to create his own shot at all three-levels. ... there’s no denying that he’s going to have to shoot the ball from long-range at a higher rate than he did this summer, and yet also no glaring mechanical deficiency that should prevent him from doing so.”
Of the Wagner signing, Calipari said: “I have known D.J. his entire life and I’ve always wanted to coach him. Above all he is a competitor. He attacks the offensive end and is a versatile scorer, but he is equally as tough on defense. I love the spirit he’ll bring to practice every day, and I love that he wanted to be at Kentucky. He knows that to get the best of himself, he needs to be surrounded by other talented players who are going to match his competitive energy.”
Calipari said he “couldn’t be more excited” about the entire class.
“We have five talented and dynamic players who have the drive and commitment it takes to succeed at Kentucky. They all know this isn’t for everyone, and they have welcomed that challenge and want to be pushed not only by our coaching staff, but by other really good players every day,” Calipari said. “Their potential to be great is there, now it is up to them to embrace this stage and come in every day ready to work. All five of these guys are winners. They’ve won at the highest levels and know how to impact winning in a number of ways. This is a group that the Big Blue Nation is going to want to cheer for.”
