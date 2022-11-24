The McLean County High School football program, and the pigskin-happy town of Calhoun, in general, have a good thing going with Zach Wagner at the coaching helm.
And Wagner, who has been running the show for a decade now, was at it again this fall, directing the Cougars to an 8-2 regular-season record and a spot in the KHSAA Class 2-A playoffs — this, after McLean went 4-6 and failed to reach the postseason a year ago.
Add it all up and Wagner is the 2022 Messenger-Inquirer Area Coach of the Year.
“It’s a collaborative effort with the players, the coaches and a very supportive community,” Wagner said. “In a small, rural setting, everyone has to pull together to make the program successful, and that’s what’s happened here through the years.
“We go into every season knowing we have to work as hard as we possibly can to be competitive. There are no shortcuts, and everyone has to buy in to what we’re trying to accomplish.”
This fall, the run-oriented Cougars — operating out of the Wing-T and its variations — opened the season with five consecutive victories, topping Ohio County, Breckinridge County, Grayson County, Muhlenberg County and Todd County Central.
On Sept. 23, McLean County dropped a 27-12 Class 2-A district decision to Butler County in Morgantown, but the Cougars rebounded the following week to win handily at Allen County-Scottsville, 34-14 — a conquest that impressed the head coach.
“After losing at Butler County, we challenged the kids to be tougher, mentally and physically, and they responded in a big way,” Wagner said. “Going back on the road and winning showed me something about our team. They were recommitted to getting the job done the right way.”
And, there was a carryover.
More from this section
The following week, in a critical district game at Calhoun, the Cougars defeated a quality, senior-laden Hancock County squad, 21-14.
“That’s always a big game because our programs are so similar,” Wagner said. “It’s a tough, knock-down, drag-out battle every time those two teams hook up, and this year’s game was no exception. We responded to a big challenge and were able to get the job done against a very good football team.”
Facing good teams was commonplace for McLean County this fall, as the Cougars found themselves battling in one of the most competitive 2-A districts in the commonwealth.
“You know, I’m really impressed by the way our entire district picked it up this season,” Wagner noted. “Literally, every team in the district was a quality team, and I think that fact alone forced all of us to raise our level of play. Nothing came easy, and you had to show up with the right mindset every time you stepped on the field.”
At the core of McLean County’s success, of course, is a rigorous weight-lifting program that has become the program’s hallmark during the Wagner era.
“We have tough, hard-nosed kids who have accepted the challenge of lifting weights year-around to become bigger, stronger, faster and better football players,” Wagner said. “We get every ounce of hard work these kids have to give, and, ultimately, it translates to success on the field of play. We have to execute, of course, but that core toughness is the foundation of the program.”
That, and having about as much fun as any team in the state under those Friday night lights at ever-lively Paulsen Stadium.
“We have a very special environment down here, and Friday night home games have turned into an event,” Wagner said. “Players, coaches and fans, alike, want to be part of something fun, and the atmosphere down here with the music, the DJ, the lights, the fireworks, the helmet tunnel we come out of onto the field, our loyal fans, it’s just tremendous.
“It’s like a mini-college atmosphere down here — absolutely a great place to be on football Friday nights.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.