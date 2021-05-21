After losing 13 seniors from a team that played a limited schedule in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, McLean County High School football coach Zach Wagner faces the challenge of molding a young, largely inexperienced team in 2021.
Wagner, after an encouraging spring session, is ready for the challenge.
“We’re very young this year, but there is talent coming up the ranks — we just need to get this group some experience, need to get this group stronger, and over the course of time I believe we will,” Wagner said. “But we need to hit the ground running to be ready for the start of the season.”
Wagner, whose offense operates out of a hybrid Wing-T, believes he has two young quarterbacks with potential — rising sophomore Brodie Cline and rising freshman Ayden Rice.
“Cline is a smooth, athletic kid with good size at 6-1, and Rice has a nice smooth release — a guy who throws the ball well and has a lot of grit and moxie,” Wagner said. “Both players will have the opportunity to help us.
“We may be able to get in the (shotgun formation) more than we have recently because both of these kids can throw the ball pretty well.”
Wagner was inspired by his team’s recent spring session.
“We had about 43 guys out with us on a typical day in the spring, and we’ve had about 99% attendance in our winter and spring sessions,” Wagner said. “The weightlifting culture here is as strong as it’s ever been, and that’s encouraging to see — our weight room is pretty much self-governed by the players themselves.”
Rising junior Lucas Mauzy and rising senior Zach Clayton will be counted on to run the football for the Cougars, who went 3-2 in 2020.
Also back is rising sophomore Elijah Baldwin, who will likely see service on both sides of the ball.
“Elijah is the fourth Baldwin brother to come through here, and they’ve all been tough as nails,” Wagner said. “Elijah could wind up being the most athletic of them all, so we are definitely expecting a lot from him.”
Wagner is also high on rising senior lineman Wes Wells.
“In the spring, it was apparent that he was more aggressive, and this was great to see,” Wagner said of Wells. “He can help us in a lot of ways and that includes his senior leadership. He’s become more vocal as a leader, and that’s what we need from him on the field.”
Ultimately, Wagner believes experience and repetition are what will best serve his young squad this fall.
“We’re really raw, but the cupboard is not bare here,” Wagner said. “Our offense is so tied in with proper timing that we just have to make the most of the upcoming preseason and get our timing down pretty quickly.
“We have a fairly small senior class, so we’ll be looking for leaders to step up, and I believe this will happen. One thing we’ve done over the past few years is establish an identity and a culture here at McLean County — if we remain true to our identity and culture, we’ll be fine in the end.”
