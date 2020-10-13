Daviess County took care of business on Monday night.
The heavily favored Lady Panthers overcame a sluggish first half and defeated Apollo 5-0 in the opening round of the Girls’ 9th District Soccer Tournament at the Owensboro High School Soccer Complex at Shifley Park.
DC, the No. 1 seed and defending champion, will meet the winner of Tuesday’s semifinal between Owensboro Catholic and Owensboro on Thursday for the championship.
“In the first half we didn’t have that want-to we usually have — our heads weren’t into it like they should have been,” Daviess County junior midfielder Steeley Walker said. “In the second half, we had a better approach. We stopped going to the corners and made more direct attacks at the goal.
“We just needed to get through (the first round) and now we can build on it. There’s positivity throughout our team and we’ve maintained that throughout the season.”
The first half was scoreless until the 24th minute when Walker connected from the left wing to provide the Lady Panthers a lead they would not relinquish.
Then, just before halftime in the 39th minute, Daviess County increased its advantage to 2-0 on a goal by senior midfielder Avery McNeily.
The Lady Panthers got a quick goal out of the second half gate when sophomore striker Reagan Chinn found the back of the net in the 42nd minute to make it 3-0.
In the 61st minute, Walker got her second goal, and sophomore defender Bailey Porter scored in the 70th minute to account for the final margin.
McNeily added two assists, with senior defender Danielle Carpenter, sophomore defender Brooke Schwartz, and junior forward Shelby Sandifer also registering scoring passes.
E-Gals coach David Woeste, meanwhile, was pleased with his club’s effort and performance.
“We’ve definitely improved as a team,” Woeste said. “The last time we played them (Sept. 16 at Apollo) it was 8-0, and we played better this time. Our young girls have a better speed of play than they had earlier in the season, and it’s made a difference.
“We just need to keep working at the middle school level and continue to move the program in the right direction. We’re going to be young next year, but we should be fast, too.”
Daviess County outshot the E-Gals by a 13-2 margin. Apollo sophomore goalkeeper JoHannah Hutchinson made seven saves, and Lady Panthers junior keeper Emma Patterson saved two shots.
The victory lifted coach David Sandifer’s DC squad to 6-4-2, while Apollo closed out its season at 3-8.
