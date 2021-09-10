Daviess County senior midfielder Steeley Walker was ahead of the pack on Thursday night.
Walker broke free for two goals in the final four minutes of the first half to propel the visiting Lady Panthers past the Lady Devils 3-0 in a girls’ high school soccer match at Shifley Park’s Dale Poole Field.
DC improved to 4-8 overall, 2-1 against 9th District competition, and left longtime coach David Sandifer generally pleased with his squad’s effort and performance.
“We had a lot of opportunities we could have played a little better, and (OHS goalkeeper) Chandler did a really good job in goal for them with some nice saves,” Sandifer said. “But, we had pretty good focus in this one from the start, and, defensively, we’ve done a pretty solid job all season.
“In terms of tempo, I thought we controlled it for the most part, and in the second half we played with more intent on forward balls — overall, I was pretty pleased.”
It was a scoreless defensive battle until the 36th minute, when Walker received a well-placed pass down the middle from freshman Katie McCain and rifled in a shot from 15 yards out to make it 1-0, DC.
Just three minutes later, Walker scored from close range off a sublime assist from junior Allison Boswell to provide the Lady Panthers a two-goal advantage at intermission.
Daviess County added an insurance goal in the 52nd minute when junior Reagan Chinn scored a rebound goal following a highly lofted free kick by freshman teammate Lillian Coombs.
OHS, meanwhile, had scoring opportunities in each half but was unable to finish.
“They earned a hard-fought victory,” Lady Devils coach Michael Lovett said of Daviess County. “I thought we played hard and made some adjustments from the first time we played them (a 6-0 DC victory on Aug. 11 at Deer Park to open the season).
“We played 35 complete minutes in the first half, and the other five minutes are on us. Then we came back and played 40 complete minutes in the second half.”
OHS slipped to 5-4 in overall and 2-3 within the district.
Daviess County outshot Owensboro 10-4. DC’s Worth, a junior, and Lady Devils’ senior goalkeeper Emma Patterson were credited with four saves apiece.
Both teams return to the pitch on Saturday, with OHS hosting burgeoning 3rd Region contender Ohio County at 11:30 a.m., and Daviess County entertaining 2nd Region representative Madisonville-North Hopkins at 4 p.m.
