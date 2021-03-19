HARTFORD — Bailei Walker took over for McLean County in the finals of the girls’ 10th District Tournament.
The senior scored 22 points to lead the Lady Cougars to a 48-26 win over Ohio County on its home floor Thursday night.
Both McLean County and Ohio County advance to next week’s 3rd Region Tournament at the Sportscenter.
This was McLean County’s first girls’ district title since 2016.
Walker finished with 24 points, and she scored 16 straight points for the Lady Cougars in a stretch of the third and fourth quarters as they built their lead to 46-24 in the middle of the fourth quarter.
A 5-foot-10 forward, Walker made 10-of-16 shots from the floor and grabbed nine rebounds. She was working drives and in the lane for her points.
“That was one of the things she’s grown with, early in the season she didn’t see the floor as well, but we’ve been working on that. She’s done a really good job of maturing the game as the season went on,” McLean County coach Ryan Groves said.
McLean County won 53-48 when it faced Ohio County in the regular season in late February, and the Lady Cougars switched their defense some in this rematch.
“We came out with a little bit different game plan this time,” Groves said. “We wanted to get after them man-to-man and full-court press.
“We mixed it up the time before, toward the end of the season we’ve been playing more man because we’ve gotten better.”
Natalie Patterson scored 10 points for McLean County (10-8). Makena Rush-Owen pulled down eight rebounds.
McLean County was 16-of-38 from the floor for 42%. It was 5-of-9 from 3-point range.
“I’m really happy,” Groves said. “We finished the season with top-caliber teams, and that’s why. It will help prepare us for the postseason, and it showed tonight.”
Heaven Vanover led Ohio County with eight points. The Lady Eagles fell to 11-9.
McLEAN COUNTY 14-13-14-7 — 48
OHIO COUNTY 3-13-8-2 — 26
McLean County (48) — Walker 24, Patterson 10, McMahon 9, Frailley 4, Rush-Owen 1.
Ohio County (26) — Vanover 8, Bullock 5, Embry 5, K. Kennedy 4, Smith 2, C. Kennedy 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.