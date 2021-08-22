Despite some early-season struggles that produced only one victory in their first four matches, the Daviess County High School girls’ soccer team is within striking distance of success, according to senior midfielder Steeley Walker.
“We’re not that far away,” said Walker, in her third season as a varsity starter for coach David Sandifer’s storied program. “We just need to start connecting better with our forwards, put ourselves in better position to score goals, and we’re going to be all right.
“We need to keep working at it, stay determined to get better, and we will get better.”
Walker says she’s come a long way, individually, since she first started in the Lady Panthers program.
“I think I’ve improved in the mental aspect probably more than anything else,” Walker said. “I see the field much better now. I see openings for my teammates that I didn’t see as a younger player — the type of stuff that only improves with experience.
“From a physical standpoint, of course, I’m bigger and stronger and I’m able to strike the ball harder.”
Walker enjoys playing her position.
“You have a lot of control of the game in the midfield area,” Walker said. “You’re communicating with both ends of the field, and it’s a pretty neat place to be in soccer — right in the middle of a lot of action.”
Walker said the time has passed quickly since she was one of the younger players in the DCHS program. Now, she’s one of team’s senior leaders.
“I’m OK with that, because I know how much it meant to me to learn from and look up to the older players when I first came into the program,” Walker said. “Now, just a few years later, I’m one of the players the younger players are looking to for leadership and direction — I’m doing my best to be the best leader I can be.”
Sandifer said leading by example is a natural for Walker.
“Of the probably 130 to 140 girls who have graduated and played soccer for me, she’s probably in the top two or three as far as work rate goes,” Sandifer said of Walker.
“She’s always working hard to become a better player, and there’s just no quit in her — she wants to do well and she’s never satisfied; she’s always working to improve.”
Last fall, as a junior, Walker was second on the team in points (29), producing 13 goals and 7 assists to help the Lady Panthers to an 8-6-2 record. As a sophomore in 2019, Walker scored nine goals to help Daviess County win 9th District and 3rd Region championships, and reach the KHSAA state quarterfinals.
Her passion for the sport, meanwhile, has never waned.
“I started playing when I was 3, and I’m still playing,” Walker said. “I love the thrill of the game, getting the opportunity to play soccer with all my friends, getting to play in front of our fans — I just love every aspect of the game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.