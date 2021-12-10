Tahlia Walton had a double-double to lead Kentucky Wesleyan College to a 69-66 women’s basketball win at Walsh on Thursday.
Walton scored 23 points and pulled down 12 rebounds to lead the Panthers to the G-MAC victory at North Canton, Ohio. KWC went to 6-3, 3-0 in the G-MAC.
Walton made two free throws with 29 seconds left to push KWC ahead 68-64. Cali Nolot made 1-of-2 free throws with eight seconds left for the final margin.
Walsh missed three 3-point shots in the final 18 seconds to allow the Panthers to escape.
The game was close throughout, tied 32-32 at halftime, with 11 ties and 11 lead changes.
“We were 0-7 playing them up here and that includes two conference championship games,” KWC co-coach Caleb Nieman said. “This year we were determined to stay poised on finding defensive solutions and getting quality offensive possessions throughout the game.”
Rachel Richardson scored 10 points as the only other KWC player to reach double-figure scoring.
KWC made 26-of-55 from the floor for 47.3%. It was 6-of-18 from 3-point range for 33.3%. KWC was 11-of-19 from the free-throw line for 57.9%.
KWC outrebounded Walsh 36-35. KWC also scored 24 points off 14 Walsh turnovers.
Sha Carter led a balanced Walsh scoring attack with 17 points. Morgan McMillan scored 16 points and Lexi Scarton added 12 points.
Walsh made 25-of-60 from the floor for 41.7%. It was 5-of-23 for 21.7%. Walsh was 11-of-17 from the free-throw line for 64.7%.
Walsh fell to 5-2 and 1-1 in the G-MAC.
KWC will be at Malone on Saturday at noon in Canton, Ohio.
KWC (69)
Walton 23, R. Richardson 10, Nolot 9, L. Richardson 8, Johnson 6, Hoosier 5, Conley 4, Barga 4.
WALSH (66)
Carter 17, McMillen 16, Scarton 12, Ball 8, Sales 7, Hickey 6,
