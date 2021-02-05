Tahlia Walton scored 18 points to lead four Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball players in double figures in an 82-63 win over Lake Erie.
Emma Johnson added 13 points Thursday at the Sportscenter, hitting 5-of-8 shots from the floor.
Kaylee Clifford made 4-of-8 on 3-pointers on the way to 12 points. Cali Nolot scored 10 points for KWC. Lily Grimes-Miller had eight points and five assists.
The Panthers are 9-4 in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference.
KWC made 31-of-61 shots from the floor for 50.8%. KWC hit 7-of-23 shots from 3-point range for 30.4%. KWC was 13-of-22 from the free-throw line for 59.1%.
KWC won the rebounding battle 34-25. Walton had eight rebounds to lead the Panthers.
KWC scored 28 points off 23 Lake Erie turnovers. KWC scored 46 points in the paint and its bench outscored Lake Erie’s 42-7.
LAKE ERIE14-12-20-17 — 63
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN18-24-16-24 — 82
Lake Erie (63) — Wyndgarden 17, Bauer 16, Flannery 11, Billing 6, Fink 6, Armfield 5, Lehmkuhl 2.
Kentucky Wesleyan (82) — Walton 18, Johnson 13, Clifford 12, Nolot 10, Barga 8, Grimes-Miller 8, McDonald 5, Hoosier 4, Duncan 2, Richardson 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.