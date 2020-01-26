Owensboro Catholic could not match up with Walton-Verona on the glass, and the Lady Aces’ run in the All “A” Classic State Tournament came to an end.
Walton-Verona beat Catholic, 60-4,1 in the girls’ semifinals on Saturday at McBrayer Arena at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond.
“We got some open shots, we just didn’t rebound the basketball,” Catholic coach Michael Robertson said.
Catholic had topped Walton-Verona 44-40 in the All “A” state championship game last season.
Emma Strunk was a force for Walton-Verona with a double-double of 20 points, 14 rebounds. Strunk hit all nine of her free throws.
“Strunk killed us on the offensive glass,” Robertson said. “We didn’t do a good job of containing her.”
She led Walton-Verona’s 44-20 rebounding advantage. W-V also had 22 second-chance points.
Haylee Neeley put up 17 points for Walton-Verona. Maggie Buerger added 12 points for Walton-Verona.
Foul trouble limited Catholic standout Hannah McKay. The senior finished with seven points and three rebounds in 22 minutes.
Both McKay and Ally Maggard picked up second fouls in the second quarter.
Trailing 26-20 at halftime, Robertson thought Catholic was still in contention.
“They hit some open shots, we got to scrambling when we got down and we missed some shots,” Robertson said.
Catherine Head led Catholic with 14 points and hit four 3-pointers. Isabella Henning added 10 points and five steals for Catholic.
W-V made 18-of-43 from the floor for 41.9%, and it was 5-of-15 for 33.3% from 3.
It was 19-of-23 for 82.6% from the free-throw line.
Catholic was 15-of-48 from the floor for 31.3%, 7-of-21 from 3-point range and 4-of-9 on free throws. Catholic is 15-8.
“We’ve got stuff we’ll work on,” Robertson said. “We played hard, we competed all week. We beat a really good Bishop Brossart team.”
McKay and Spencer Harvey both made the All “A” All-Tournament team.
Walton-Verona (16-4) will face Bethlehem (20-2) at 11 a.m. Sunday for the All “A” girls’ state championship.
WALTON-VERONA 7-19-14-20—60
CATHOLIC 12-8-6-15—41
WALTON-VERONA (60)
Strunk 20, Neeley 17, Buerger 12, Michael 5, Gutman 5, Heuser 1.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC (41)
Head 14, Henning 10, McKay 7, Harvey 6, Maggard 2, Riney 2.
