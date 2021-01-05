Kentucky Wesleyan’s women’s basketball team has now won 35 consecutive home games, and Monday’s was arguably the toughest of them all.
Tahlia Walton’s layup just before the final horn lifted the Panthers to a thrilling 75-74 victory over Great Midwest Athletic Conference rival Malone on Monday afternoon at the Sportscenter.
Kaylee Clifford’s head-of-the-key 3-pointer gave KWC a 73-72 lead at 0:22, but a putback by Alexis Hutchison with 10 seconds to play reclaimed the lead for the Pioneers.
Walton turned the ball over with 5.9 seconds remaining, but Malone committed a turnover of its own just 1.3 seconds later — setting the stage for Walton’s down-the-lane heroics.
Fittingly, Walton paced Wesleyan with 20 points, adding six rebounds. Clifford produced 13 points and a game-best 10 rebounds, and Lily Grimes-Miller dished five assists.
Wesleyan (3-2, 3-2 G-MAC) shot 53% from the floor, including 31% from 3-point range, and 53% from the foul stripe. The Panthers were outrebounded by a 31-22 margin, and committed 11 turnovers.
Malone got a game-high 29 points from Holly Groff, who made 7-of-17 shots from distance. Robin Campbell scored 14 points and Nikki Weber added 10.
The Pioneers shot 47% from the field, made 33% of their 3s, and hit 85% of their foul shots. Malone was victimized by 19 floor errors.
