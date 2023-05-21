Former Kentucky forward Lance Ware found a new basketball home not far from his hometown of Camden, New Jersey.
Ware announced his commitment to Villanova on Saturday.
At Villanova, Ware will play for second year head coach Kyle Neptune, and he picked the program over fellow Big East rivals Providence and St. John’s. Ware had visited those schools after he went in the transfer portal.
In three seasons Ware didn’t make a great impact for Kentucky, despite signing in the 2020 class as a 4-star power forward.
He is 6-foot-9 and will have two years of eligibility left as a rising senior.
Ware was the fourth Kentucky player to go to the transfer portal after last season, joining Sahvir Wheeler, CJ Fredrick, and Daimion Collins.
