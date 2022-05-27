Reggie Warford was noted as a trailblazer in a lot of different ways with the news Thursday that he had died in Pittsburgh, surrounded by his family. He was 67.

Warford was the first Black men’s basketball player to graduate from the University of Kentucky, where he played on an NIT championship team.

Before his days at UK, Warford was a star at the defunct Drakesboro High School in Muhlenberg County, and he also played a significant role in the post-consolidation history of Muhlenberg County basketball.

Warford was named as the first head boys basketball coach of Muhlenberg County High School, after Muhlenberg North and South were consolidated in the late 2000s.

Warford coached Muhlenberg County to the KHSAA State Basketball Tournament in 2010, the first of three seasons at the school in Greenville. He also coached his sons Grant and Tyler at Muhlenberg County.

At Drakesboro High School, Warford was a second-team All-State selection after averaging 27 points per game his senior season.

Warford was inducted into the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame in 2019.

“I went to Hughes-Kirk and Drakesboro was our biggest rival, the schools were three miles apart,” said Mark Bowers, who has kept a basketball scorebook for 27 years for Muhlenberg County and Muhlenberg South before that. “I was younger than Reggie, but I remember how good of a player he was, he was fantastic. Both times he played against Owensboro he scored in the 20s, second time was in the regional finals when he was a junior, 1971. Our small schools didn’t get to play bigger schools very often.”

That Drakesboro team was 33-3, losing twice to OHS and once to Central City.

Bowers had a working relationship with Warford for three years when he was head coach at Muhlenberg County, and they talked for years afterwards.

“Reggie was a great guy, I met a lot of coaches, and coaching aside, but he was one of the best human beings I ever met,” Bowers said. “The state tournament year (2010), we beat some teams that were really good. Hopkinsville had a great team and we beat them early in the season, I knew then we were in for a pretty good ride. We had our ups and downs, we lost 11 games, but we played all over the state. We had some good players, it was just a fun time.

“He didn’t get real excited on the floor when he was coaching. When he had to get a little tough with the players he did. He was an encourager, he treated all the players the same.”

Warford has dealt with major health issues the last 20 years. He has had a heart transplant and a kidney transplant.

“We saw him from time to time, he came down a handful of times after the heart transplant,” Bowers said.

Warford (1973-76) appeared in 50 games for the Wildcats and scored 206 career points. He was a member of the 1976 NIT Championship team and part of the 1975 team that finished as the NCAA Tournament runner-up.

“Reggie Warford passed away this morning at home surrounded by his loving family,” UK coach John Calipari said Thursday. “I know how much Reggie meant to Kentucky and how he inspired others, including Jack Givens and James Lee. Reggie and I worked together at Pitt in the 80s and have remained friends. I’m going to miss my brother, may God bless you, Reggie.”

Warford originally committed to Austin Peay but became Joe B. Hall’s first recruit as head coach for Kentucky. Warford was the second Black athlete to suit up for the Wildcats in men’s basketball, but the first to play all four seasons and graduate from UK. He earned a degree in arts and sciences and would go on to earn a master’s degree from Murray State in education.

“Reggie Warford played an important role in the history of UK Athletics,” said Mitch Barnhart, UK Director of Athletics. “His career as a player and student, and his presence as a native Kentuckian, helped set the stage for the continued growth of integration of Kentucky basketball and our entire athletics program. We are deeply saddened by his passing and our condolences are with his family, friends and teammates.”

During UK’s 1976 NIT title season, Warford played in 28 games and shot 47% from the floor and 73% from the free-throw line. He became a starter late in the season and had 14 points to help UK rally past UNC-Charlotte in the title game.

Following his collegiate career, Warford went on to become an assistant coach at Pittsburgh, Iowa State and Long Beach State. He served as the head coach of the Harlem Globetrotters in 2003.

Warford won the United States Basketball Writer’s Association’s Most Courageous Award in 1984.

He is survived by his wife Marisa, and sons Grant and Tyler. Funeral arrangements are pending, according to UK.