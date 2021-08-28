Ohio County dropped a 41-6 decision to host Warren East in a high school football game on Friday night at Raider Stadium in Bowling Green.
The Eagles slip to 0-2 on the season, while the Raiders improve to 1-1.
Ohio County — which opened the season with a 38-30 loss at McLean County — plays its home opener at Frank Barnes Memorial Stadium next Friday against undefeated Hancock County (2-0).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.