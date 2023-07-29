OWESPTS-07-29-23 WARREN FEATURE

Former Owensboro Catholic star and current Western Kentucky University standout Hayden Warren has qualified to play in the 123rd U.S. Amateur golf tournament next month in Colorado.

Owensboro native Hayden Warren has qualified to play in the 123rd U.S. Amateur golf tournament next month in Colorado, and the former Owensboro Catholic High School star and current Western Kentucky University standout is ready for the challenge.

Warren qualified after shooting an 8-under-par 136 at the University Club of Kentucky’s Big Blue Course on July 21 in Lexington, which continued a trend of strong play this summer.

