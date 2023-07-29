Owensboro native Hayden Warren has qualified to play in the 123rd U.S. Amateur golf tournament next month in Colorado, and the former Owensboro Catholic High School star and current Western Kentucky University standout is ready for the challenge.
Warren qualified after shooting an 8-under-par 136 at the University Club of Kentucky’s Big Blue Course on July 21 in Lexington, which continued a trend of strong play this summer.
“I knew I was playing really good leading up to the event,” Warren said Friday. “I had shot 67 out at Owensboro Country Club in the Kentucky Open qualifier. I went up to Lexington on the Tuesday before the U.S. Amateur qualifying tournament, played some practice rounds — I knew I was playing well enough to qualify, so that gave me some confidence going into the week.”
Warren, along with 17-year-old caddie and younger brother Nolan, could tell from the start that he was primed for a special day.
“I had my brother on the bag, and that helped quite a bit because he knows my game so well and reads the greens so well,” Hayden Warren said. “The day of the tournament, I knew I was hitting good. You have to play two rounds on the same day to qualify, and after the first round I shot 5-under.”
Warren and Purdue standout Luke Prall were tied entering the second round and went back and forth for most of the afternoon. Prall finished as the overall leader at 9-under, but Warren was able to secure the second qualifying spot by two strokes.
“I really just had a good finish,” Warren noted. “I just capitalized on my opportunities. I birdied the 16th hole and then the 18th hole in the last round.”
The rising WKU sophomore credits his driving and putting for his recent success but also added that he’s working to shore up all parts of his game prior to leaving for the U.S. Amateur on Aug. 10.
“I try to stay on top of every aspect of the game and put a lot of emphasis on wedges going into it, just making sure they’re good to go,” he said. “I feel good. I’ll go down there, play a few practice rounds before the tournament starts. I’m just using these next few weeks to practice and get ready.
“During the qualifier, I drove it really good. That definitely helps — if you can drive it, you’ll always be in a good position.”
Warren, the first WKU player to outright qualify for the U.S. Amateur since 2012, credits his new college golf coach, as well.
“It’s been awesome,” Warren said. “We actually just got a new coach, Austin King, and he’s been in Bowling Green helping me out this summer. He’s been helping me get ready for my events. I’m excited with what he brings to the program, and I think we’re headed in a good direction.”
The U.S. Amateur is set for Aug. 14-20 at Colorado’s Cherry Hills Country Club in Cherry Hills Village and the Colorado Golf Club in Parker.
“I’m super excited,” Warren said. “The qualifier was definitely something I had marked on the calendar for a while. I knew I wanted to take advantage of playing in the U.S. Am, especially since you don’t know how many opportunities you’ll get to do something like that in your lifetime.”
