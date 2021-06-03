Wanting this summer to be different from the COVID-19 summer, Kentucky basketball players are already gathering in Lexington, and one of the first in the door was TyTy Washington, a freshman.
Kentucky players didn’t begin their move-in process until June 28 last year, and first workouts didn’t start until July 2.
Washington was in the Joe Craft Center working out on May 31 this year.
John Calipari has talked about having a normal offseason in 2021, and what’s going on in Lexington right now looks like a great start.
UK players and coaches have been doing some day camps in central, northern and eastern Kentucky, and pick-up games have already started in Lexington.
“Everyone is connecting really well,” Jacob Toppin told BBN Tonight this week.
Washington has the chance to be a major part at point guard for UK, and he will likely have company where there was a lot of empty room on the roster a little over a month ago.
Calipari gave a quick look last week during a Zoom call with media at what he thought this recently-constructed group could bring individually to the Wildcats.
“TyTy (Washington), who is where the league is going right now — the NBA — they have point guards who are not set-up point guards,” Calipari said. “They are players that happen to have the ball a lot who can score and do a lot more than get them into offense. TyTy and Sahvir (Wheeler), you look at these guys, and he is more of an ‘I am going to get everybody involved in this and speed the game up and throw the ball ahead.’ ”
Wheeler, who led the Southeastern Conference in assists last season in his second season for Georgia, better fits the look of a classic point guard.
“But Kellan (Grady) also played point guard. Matter of fact, the first year when we played Davidson in the NCAA Tournament, he was the point guard,” Calipari said. “He got 16 against us as a freshman. He also is a scorer, averaging 17 over four years. Then CJ (Fredrick) is a scorer and has a shot that you must have nowadays, which is that floater, runner. Because he shoots nearly 50% from 3, he spreads the court, and it is like he can create that way too.
“Then you have Davion (Mintz), who at the end of the year we looked at and said, ‘Wow, you know, his numbers as a point guard with assist-to-turnover ratio and other things weren’t bad either.’ ”
Mintz was a 6-foot-3 guard and was a graduate transfer for Kentucky who became the lead guard for a lot of minutes over the last quarter of the season. He said he was testing the NBA Draft waters in early May to get some evaluations but left the door open to return to UK.
Under NCAA rules, Mintz could sign with an NCAA-certified agent, receive feedback and return to school, with the final withdrawal deadline being July 7 (10 days after the NBA Draft Combine).
At one point in the offseason, it was viewed as crucial that Mintz return for an extra season, because of that major hole in UK’s roster.
“We had no point guard,” Calipari said.
Now, UK has a big-time talented freshman among others to work in there.
