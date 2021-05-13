Though John Calipari had already recruited some potent offensive weapons on the perimeter, retained some promising talent in the frontcourt, and overhauled his coaching staff with a couple of blockbuster hires, the search was still on for an impact player at his most crucial position.
Calipari still needed an impact point guard for the 2021 freshman class or a high-level transfer.
That search is over. TyTy Washington will be a Kentucky Wildcat.
Washington — a 6-foot-3 prospect with a 6-9 wingspan — pulled the trigger on a public commitment a tad sooner than his previously planned Saturday announcement by revealing his decision Wednesday night to play for the Cats.
UK has found its man, and this isn’t just some late addition to fill an area of need in a pinch.
Washington is exactly the type of player that Calipari had been looking for.
In an interview with the Herald-Leader last week, 247Sports analyst Travis Branham was asked about some of the other point guards on Kentucky’s radar for next season, and he used the phrase “good fit” to describe a couple of them. Then the conversation turned to Washington.
“He makes for a perfect fit,” Branham said. “His ability to score the basketball, to make plays for other people, defend — his toughness that he brings to the floor — there’s just so much to like.”
That’s the conclusion that Calipari surely came to when watching Washington lead his team through the Geico Nationals — the de facto national tournament for high school basketball — last month, sending his Arizona Compass Prep squad all the way to the semifinals before they were ousted by No. 1-ranked Montverde Academy (Fla.), the eventual national champ.
Washington fits the mold and mentality of other point guards that Calipari has had so much success with in the past. He can score, but he’s unselfish. He can defend, and he has incredible length on the perimeter. He plays hard. He’s a lead-by-example competitor who doesn’t mind sharing the spotlight.
This past high school season, Washington was one of the very best high school players in America.
He averaged 24 points, six rebounds and seven assists per game and got his Arizona Compass Prep team — a relatively new program on the national scene — to the highest level of high school basketball much more quickly than expected.
MaxPreps.com named him one of five first-team All-Americans. The consistent play led to a rise in the rankings, all the way to the No. 16 overall spot on 247Sports’ final list.
When he decommitted from Creighton — following head coach Greg McDermott’s racially insensitive comments toward the end of the season — he became one of the hottest recruits in the country. He ultimately narrowed his list to four schools, and Kentucky — with Calipari taking over the recruitment himself — beat out Arizona, Kansas, and LSU for his commitment.
Washington was already on UK’s recruiting radar before point guard signee Nolan Hickman backed out of his commitment to the Wildcats late last month, a move that made getting someone like Washington a necessity rather than a luxury.
Hickman’s decommitment came a few weeks after Devin Askew — the starting point guard from last season’s team — decided to transfer to Texas and just a few days before Davion Mintz — the player who had taken over the bulk of UK’s point guard duties by March — said he was putting his name in the NBA Draft pool.
That left UK without a single point guard on a projected roster that — at pretty much every other position — looked like a national contender. Washington has now filled that need, and he might’ve been the best fit for Calipari in the entire 2021 class, regardless of commitment date.
