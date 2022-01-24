Losing TyTy Washington Jr. not 12 minutes into Kentucky’s mega-matchup at Auburn certainly had a major impact in No. 2 Auburn putting up an 80-71 win Saturday in a charged atmosphere at Auburn, Ala.
The shooting/point guard for UK helped the Wildcats establish tempo and a level of aggressiveness that pushed them to a 25-16 lead when Washington landed on Oscar Tshiebwe’s foot and suffered an ankle injury. Washington would not return to the game, and within the next four minutes UK had two shot clock violations and would begin a slide in production.
UK would be outscored 64-46 the rest of the way. UK had defensive breakdowns in the second half that led to several lob dunks for Walker Kessler, who paced Auburn with 19 points.
But, UK could’ve been in much better shape with Washington on the floor, especially in light of losing Sahvir Wheeler for a time also on Saturday because of another screening wipeout. Wheeler returned to the Auburn game. Washington’s status was still unknown on Sunday.
UK will host Mississippi State at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Rupp Arena.
“Along with his 14 points, his playmaking ability, he’s able to make plays for others,” said Kellan Grady about Washington’s overall impact on UK’s offense. “When you have multiple playmakers on the court and you’ve got finishers on the court it makes the game easier. TyTy seemingly makes the right play almost every time, he’s patient. He’s a shooting presence as well.”
UK coach John Calipari knew not having Washington wounded the Wildcats (15-4, 5-2 in SEC) in what was a very tough situation and environment to begin with. But Calipari also thought it was a chance for other players to get some action and prove they deserved minutes.
“He’s a playmaker,” Calipari said of Washington. “Whether he’s on the ball, off the ball, if he needs to go get a basket he gets it. We don’t have those guys.
“Now, I’m not going to do hypotheticals. I’m worried about Sahvir. If they’re hurt they can’t play. Now you have other guys chance to step up and show what they are, or what they’re not.”
One overall positive sign from the loss to Auburn was that UK’s players thought they let the game slip away, and they want the chance to even that score.
The teams will not meet again in the regular season, but they could see each other again in the SEC Tournament on March 9-13 in Tampa, Fla.
“We hope we see them again,” Grady said. “We had opportunities, we should’ve won the game, they made more plays. What we did, it shows how good of a team we are. It’s no secret we’re one of the best teams in the country. You don’t win a championship in January.”
Oscar Tshiebwe, who had 16 points, 14 rebounds, four blocks and some struggles against Kessler defensively, also talked about getting another chance against Auburn.
“I hope we match up with them again in the SEC Tournament, when everybody would be healthy” Tshiebwe said. “I don’t think they’re better than us, I think we’re going to beat them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.