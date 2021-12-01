LEXINGTON — TyTy Washington didn’t have the greatest start to his University of Kentucky basketball career.
That came against No. 1 Duke, and the freshman shooting guard went 3-for-14, 0-2 from 3-point range, on the way to nine points.
From there, Washington has hit double figures every time out as the Wildcats have built a 6-1 record, and he has shot at least 50% from the floor in all six of those wins as well.
He is hitting 47.2% overall and 40% from 3-point range (10-of-25). Washington made 3-for-5 from distance in UK’s 85-57 win over Central Michigan on Monday.
A couple of those long shots were well beyond NBA range for Washington and he drained them with ease.
“I practice that shot a lot,” Washington said Monday night. “Especially like when I’m going into the gym by myself, after I warm up, to end the workout, I always go back there from the top, the wings and from behind the four-point line, just get up a lot of reps. Just focusing on a lot of makes.
“In a game, if you’re comfortable shooting back there, and Coach Cal knows you’re capable of making it, he’s not going to say too much about you shooting that shot, as long as the ball goes in. Being able to shoot that far out, the defenders have to respect you. If they’re sagging off like that, you can’t be hesitant to let it fly, and if they do step up, you can always go around them and create for yourself or somebody else.”
Dontaie Allen has been struggling with his offense so far this season, hitting 35.1% from the floor and a mere 6-of-26 for 26.1% from 3-point range. Allen made 1-of-7 from 3 and 3-of-11 from the floor against Central Michigan.
“Even the one he made, I said, ‘Hey, it’s about time you made one. And, hey, you rattled it in. It hit the rim seven times.’ And he started laughing,” UK coach John Calipari said. “Again, Dontaie can be a game-changer for us to go in the game and have great confidence because he did something defensively. And all of a sudden, he gets a shot and, bang, he gets another shot, bang. And all of a sudden, the game changes. There is a spot for him.”
Washington and others said it’s a matter of Allen just working in the gym at all times available to get himself going in a game.
“Dontaie is a shooter, everybody in the whole state knows what Dontaie can do,” Washington said. “Got to get in the gym, keep getting reps up, we’re all encouraging him, telling him we’re fine with you taking those shots, we’ve all seen Dontaie make millions of 3s so we’re not really worried about him, but he’s just missing right now. Once he finds (his shot) it will be harder for anybody to stop us.”
Washington’s demeanor makes it easier for him to work out of a shooting slump.
“That’s his mentality. That’s his personality,” Calipari said. “He’s really comfortable in his own skin. He’s comfortable with who he is as a player. He’s not there to say, ‘I’m going to prove that I can do this.’ He’s not playing like, ‘I need to get some baskets now. I got to get to double figures.’ He doesn’t play that way.”
Washington has taken a winning matters approach during his young career.
“I always played basketball the right way growing up as a kid,” Washington said. “I never got caught up in how many points I scored or stuff like that. At the end of the day, it’s all about winning. More games you win, winning solves everything. You win, it’s going to attract even more people. If you’re not out there playing your best, as long as you’re helping your team come out with a win in some type of form, you’re going to be good.”
