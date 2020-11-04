Kareem Watkins will join the University of Kentucky as a walk-on basketball player.
A freshman point guard, Watkins finalizes the 2020-21 roster at 15 players.
Watkins is a 5-foot-8, 145-pound guard out of Camden, New Jersey. His stepfather, Dajuan Wagner, starred at Memphis under current UK head coach John Calipari.
Averaging 21.2 points per game, no player has ever averaged more points per game under Calipari than Wagner, Calipari’s first one-and-done player.
“Kareem is a great kid with a terrific work ethic who is going to be a great addition to our team,” Calipari said. “Kareem knows our expectations of him. We want him to come in here and be a great teammate and help us in practice. His stepfather, Dajuan, who played for me at Memphis, has really instilled a drive in Kareem and I look forward to seeing him continue to develop here with family.”
Watkins played at Kingsway Regional High School in Camden. He played in 26 games his senior season and averaged 8.7 points per game.
“These last few days have been surreal,” Watkins said.
