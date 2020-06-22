The date was Dec. 6, 1985, and the memory of the moment is burned into my brain indelibly.
Kentucky Wesleyan had competed the socks off No. 19 Auburn in the opening game of the Wendy’s Classic, an exceedingly popular annual four-team tournament hosted by Western Kentucky University and played in E.A. Diddle Arena.
Wesleyan had come up short, losing 80-71, but the score is misleading because the Panthers were on the prowl for a monumental upset until the final 30 seconds or so. The effort was so impressive that the KWC team received a rousing ovation from the huge crowd as they walked off the floor.
It was Wayne Chapman’s fifth game as head coach at Wesleyan, and he was cheered wildly by the WKU fans, many of whom had cheered for him 20 years earlier when he was a Hilltopper star.
The look on Chapman’s face spoke volumes. His head was down, and he was in no mood to smile as a strode purposefully toward his team’s locker room because he was no believer in moral victories. Chapman played to win and, clearly, he now coached to win.
A year later, Chapman led Kentucky Wesleyan to its fifth NCAA Division II national championship, and, three years after that, Chapman directed the Panthers to their sixth national title.
What sometimes gets lost in the shuffle, due in part to the extraordinary career of his son, Rex, is how good Wayne was as a player.
He was a Kentucky All-Star in 1963 coming out of Daviess County High School, signing with the University of Kentucky. Things didn’t work out in Lexington, though, and Chapman transferred to Western after his freshman season.
He was an integral part of three Hilltopper teams, two of which were ranked among the nation’s top 10.
As a sophomore in 1965-66, the 6-foot-5 Chapman was a starting guard averaging 13.3 points per game for coach John Oldham’s Western team that went 25-3 overall and swept through the Ohio Valley Conference unbeaten (14-0).
The Hilltoppers upset No. 4 Loyola of Chicago 105-86 in a first-round NCAA Tournament game at Kent, Ohio, but were edged 80-79 by Michigan in a highly-controversial second-round game in Iowa City, Iowa; a jump-ball foul was called on Western’s Greg Smith, allowing two game-winning free throws to national player of the year Cazzie Russell in the final seconds.
The crushing loss denied Western a shot in the Mideast Regional finals at the “Rupp’s Runts” Kentucky team that would finish national runner-up to Texas Western. Chapman acquitted himself quite well against Michigan and Russell, however, producing 23 points and 11 rebounds.
The following year, Chapman averaged 15.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. The Hilltoppers once again dominated the OVC and climbed to No. 3 nationally before All-American Clem Haskins broke his wrist late in the season. With Haskins playing in a cast, WKU dropped a 69-67 overtime decision to Dayton in the first round of the NCAAs in Lexington.
Chapman was outstanding as a senior, averaging 20.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game and sharing OVC Player of the Year honors with Harley Swift of East Tennessee. Having lost Haskins and Dwight Smith to graduation, the Hilltoppers slipped to 18-7 and a third-place league finish.
For his career, Chapman averaged 16.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per game, scoring 1,292 points. During his time in a Western uniform, the Hilltoppers went 66-13.
Chapman went on to play three seasons in the ABA, averaging 6.9 points per game in stints with the Kentucky Colonels, Denver Rockets and Indiana Pacers.
He then entered the high school coaching ranks, and in 1978 led Apollo to a 35-0 record and No. 1 ranking entering the KHSAA State Tournament, where the Eagles fell in the first round to eventual champion Shelby County. He spent six seasons as an assistant to Mike Pollio at KWC before assuming the Panthers helm in 1985.
In recent years, Chapman, now 75, has done outstanding promotional and fundraising work for the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame in Elizabethtown.
Wayne Chapman is a basketball lifer — and a great one, at that.
