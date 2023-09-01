Aiden Weatherholt has learned to roll with the flow as a football player at Hancock County High School.
Last season, for instance, the Hornets and their ever-loyal fans had high expectations before finishing 6-4 and failing to make the KHSAA Class 2-A playoffs.
This season, with expectations somewhat tempered, Hancock County is out of the gate at 2-0, with hopes of surprising everyone in their wake.
“After last year’s disappointment, we got together this season and decided that we were going to play every game like it was the state championship game — that we we weren’t going to take anything for granted,” said Weatherholt, a 5-foot-10, 165-pound senior. “I love the way we’ve responded, so far.
“The amount of work ethic this team has is incredible. We lost a lot of talent off last year’s team, but the veterans we have back and the new guys who’ve come in are working very hard to make us the best football team we can be.”
Hornets head coach Bobby Eubanks certainly appreciates Weatherholt.
“Aiden is one of those players that you get to coach every once in a while,” Eubanks said. “His tenacity toward the game is contagious, and his experience has made him a valuable asset to our team.
“He is the heartbeat of our defense, and he’s truly in his element when he’s playing linebacker for the Hornets on Friday nights. His approach toward the game and his love for mixing it up is what has made him one of the best linebackers we’ve had at Hancock County.
“His teammates and coaches love him for who he is and for the person he has become.”
The Hornets opened with a defensive-minded 6-0 conquest of John Hardin, and followed with last Friday’s 22-12 victory over arch-rival Breckinridge County. In the opener, Weatherholt — playing middle linebacker — made a team-high 11 tackles, including a sack. He followed that up by producing 10 tackles, a tackle for loss, a forced fumble and a sack against the Fighting Tigers.
More from this section
“We’ve started off pretty well and it’s given us some early-season confidence,” said Weatherholt, a five-year starter at linebacker. “Everybody’s doing what they can to help us succeed. We just need to keep working hard and continue to play as hard as we can on every play in games.
“Being at middle linebacker, I’m kind of leading the defense, and I spend several hours each week on film study to gain any advantage I can, along with (fellow linebackers) Ross Powers and Jack Roberts.”
Weatherholt is quick to point out, though, that he and all Hornet players are playing for much more than their own individual glory.
“Hancock County is family when it comes to our football program — no other place that I’ve been at is quite like it,” he said. “Everybody’s there for you, everybody knows you, and everybody has high expectations about our success.
“Coach Eubanks has always been there for me, helping me on and off the football field, and it’s great for us to have a coach watching out for us and caring for us like he does.”
Last fall, Weatherholt was third on the team with 117 total tackles, including 5.5 sacks and five tackles for loss. He also recovered three fumbles and intercepted a pass.
In 2021, when Hancock finished 7-5 and reached the second round of the KHSAA Class 2-A playoffs, Weatherholt led the Hornets with 134 total tackles, including 10 sacks and six tackles for loss. He recovered two fumbles.
In the COVID-plagued 2020 season, Hancock County went 6-2 and reached the second round of the playoffs, as Weatherholt placed third on the squad with 78 total tackles.
The previous season, he made 23 total tackles and recovered two fumbles.
“I’ve had a good run here,” Weatherholt said. “I’ve loved playing football for Hancock County.”
