Oswensboro Catholic’s Ji Webb is a 6-foot-6 jumping jack, wears size 18 shoes, has the wing span of a 7-footer.
Other than that, he’s just your average high school basketball player.
Seriously, though, there’s nothing average about Webb, one of the formidable forces on an Aces team that has designs on winning their second consecutive 3rd Region Tournament championship this season.
Webb likes what he’s seen from a Catholic team that has won 10 of its first 13 games.
“We brought a bunch of guys back, so the team chemistry is very good,” Webb said. “We’ve played a lot of basketball together and we know what to expect from one another.
“Gray Weaver is our only senior and he’s been a good leader for us, and I think Brian Griffith and myself, as juniors, have stepped up and become pretty good leaders, too.”
Webb is second on the team in scoring (14.8 ppg), first in reboundng (6.1 rpg), and is shooting a sizzling 67% from the field.
“I feel like my confidence has improved over the course of my career here,” Webb said. “As a freshman, I didn’t start and that was new for me because I had started on teams my whole life, so that shook my confidence a little bit.
“Last year I started, but I learned how much difference there is between middle school and high school, and it was a learning experience for me.
“This year I know what it takes to succeed at the highest level, and us winning the regional championship last year gave me a lot of confidence coming into this season.”
He showcased his potential on Feb. 3 against visiting Indiana powerhouse Evansville Bosse, scoring 34 points and making 15-of-18 floor shots in Catholic’s 82-80 triple-overtime loss to the undefeated Bulldogs.
Aces head coach Tim Riley is, of course, glad to have Webb in the fold.
“Ji is one of the most explosive athletes I’ve ever coached,” said Riley, who has coached a ton of talent over the course of his long, distinguished career. “He’s an excellent passer and I wish he was more selfish. He’s hitting close to 70% of his shots and I’m begging him to take more.
“He has the best footwork of any kid I’ve ever coached, and that’s why he’s able to deal with the double-teams that opposing teams throw at him.”
Webb said his fancy footwork is no accident.
“I had a coach in Upward and AAU ball, Mike Kelly, who very early on taught me how to move my feet on the inside,” Webb recalled. “That goes all the way back to like third grade, but he was telling me even then that good footwork was going to be a big key to my game, and he was right.”
Last season, as a sophomore, Webb averaged 13.1 points and 7.1 rebounds per game and was pivotal in helping the Aces (21-14) upset arch-rival Owensboro in the regional championship game before a packed house at the Sportscenter.
The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, prevented Catholic from competing in the KHSAA State Tournament at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
“I like our team a lot,” Webb said. “I think the key for us will be to become consistent in playing good defense for four quarters. We’re a good defensive team when we lock down, but we need to get where we’re doing it the whole game. We’re at our best when our defense starts our offense.
“The goal here never changes. The goal is to go to the state tournament, no doubt.”
