Ji Webb, formerly a standout for the Owensboro Catholic High School basketball team, has transferred to Owensboro High School.
Webb enrolled at OHS after fall break was completed and is in classes and working out with the boys’ basketball team.
OHS has sent transfer paperwork to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association for Webb, and the school is awaiting a decision on his eligibility from the KHSAA, according to OHS athletic director Todd Harper.
Webb, a 6-foot-6 super senior, has been one of the top players in the 3rd Region the last two seasons. He averaged 18.6 points and nine rebounds a game for the Aces during the 2021-22 season.
Krawinkle gets ace
Pete Krawinkle used a 9-iron Friday to ace the 130-yard, No. 7 hole at Panther Creek Golf Club.
It is Krawinkle’s first career hole in one.
The shot was witnessed by Gil Murphy and Donny Seher.
