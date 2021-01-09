Ji Webb put on a major show in leading Owensboro Catholic to an 80-67 win over University Heights Friday at the Sportscenter.

Webb scored 27 points, hitting all 13 of his shots from the floor, grabbed 12 rebounds and passed for four assists to lead the Aces.

Brian Griffith scored 19 points and Gray Weaver added 15 for Catholic (2-0).

Catholic will play at Madisonville 4:30 p.m.

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS 15-19-16-17 — 67

OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 13-17-24-26 — 80

UH (67) — Bryan 21, McGee 16, Crump 14, D Quarles 12, Shouse 2, Quarles 2.

Owensboro Cathollic (80) — Webb 27, Griffith 19, GWeaver 15, Gray 8, McFarland 6, Scales 5.

McLean County 70, Heart (Louisville) 39

Brady Dame scored 21 points to lead McLean County at home.

McLean County improved to 3-0.

HEART 11-10-12-6 — 39

McLEAN COUNTY 15-24-14-17 — 70

Heart (37) — Greeley 12, Ulmer 11, Marcum 5, Shreve 4, Pyvus 3, Trego 2, Fyger 2.

McLean County (70)— Dame 21, Brackett 13, Phillips 12, Arnold 8, Durbin 5, Whitmer 4, Larkin 2, Riley 2, Brawner 2, Floyd 1.