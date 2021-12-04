Apollo High School was quick and efficient in the first half, but Webster County got the pace much more to its liking in the second half.
Webster County started the second half on a 14-2 run at Eagle Arena, and that propelled it to a 62-53 win over Apollo on Friday night.
"It's all about tempo, we knew if we slowed down the game we'd have a chance," said Ryne Tinsley, an Apollo assistant who was the head coach for this game. "They can score in the 80s, 90s, that's one of those types of teams. I'm sure we had 10 turnovers in the third quarter, it was 18-5 in the third."
Apollo head coach Mark Starns was in Lexington watching his son playing for Lexington Christian in the Class 2-A football state championship game, so Tinsley was moved into head coaching service.
"Next man up," Tinsley said. "Overall out of the gate, our kids played hard. It's early, Webster has got an experienced group."
The Eagles were led by Jaden Kelly, who had 18 points in nearly three quarters. Kelly left the game bleeding late in the third quarter after a big collision on a drive and didn't return. Kelly was the only Apollo scorer in double figures.
Kelly's drives in the first half were a big reason that the Eagles held a 28-24 halftime lead.
"Kelly was good until he got stitched up," Tinsley said. "If we had him in the fourth quarter, it's what-ifs."
Brady Ward had nine rebounds for Apollo (0-2). The Eagles are still waiting for two transfers to be declared eligible by the KHSAA.
Webster County helped force Apollo into 10 turnovers in the third quarter, and it also got Deshawn Murphy going with eight points in the third. Murphy also dropped nine points in the fourth quarter and finished with a game-high 21 points.
Braden Nelson added 14 points for Webster County.
The Trojans were 21-of-48 from the floor for 43.7% and hit 7-of-18 for 38.8% from 3-point range. Webster County was also 17-of-23 from the free-throw line.
"I went to watch them play Dawson Springs and they had 70 points in three quarters," Tinsley said. "Them scoring 62 is actually a win."
Apollo was 23-of-45 from the floor for 51.1%, but it made just three 3-pointers and it was only 4-of-7 from the free-throw line. Apollo had 20 turnovers for the game.
Apollo will travel to Campbellsville on Saturday.
WEBSTER COUNTY|11 13 19 19 — 62
APOLLO|9 19 5 20 — 53
Webster County (62) — Murphy 21, Nelson 14, Harmon 10, Baker 9, Duncan 5, Michaels 3.
Apollo (53) — Kelly 18, Morphey 9, Stites 7, Tutt 6, Smith 4, Ward 4, Masterson 3, Anderson 2.
