Logan Weedman has put in the work over the past three years, and the two-way star for the Apollo High School football team is eager too get back on the field in 2020.
“I’m ready to go,” said Weedman, a 6-foot-5, 280-pound senior who is ticketed to start at tackle on offense and defense, and is a long snapper in the kicking game. “I’m excited to get back on the football field and I am excited about the possibilities of our team — we have a chance to be pretty good.”
Weedman, who doesn’t turn 17 until later this month, has added about 40 pounds of muscle to his frame in each of the past two seasons, and late last week committed to Tennessee Tech University, an FSC program and a longtime member of the Ohio Valley Conference.
“The coaches there are great,” said Weedman, who was recruited for the offensive line. “They have a new staff and they’re committed to putting together a great program.
“The school is only three hours away (Cookeville) and they’ve showed a lot of commitment to me. They believe I can play there early and I’m excited about that. The school also fits my academic interests (engineering) — they check all the boxes for me.”
Apollo coach John Edge believes it’s a good fit for Weedman.
“Tennessee Tech got a great kid in Logan,” Edge said. “He loves their coaching staff and he’ll make a positive impact on their program pretty quickly. He’s happy about his decision and I’m happy for him.
“Logan is a big guy, but he’s athletic and he’s built like a rock — it’s all muscle.”
Last season, Weedman finished with 41 tackles, including 12 sacks, while also playing a critical role at left tackle for a high-powered Apollo offense that averaged 35.6 points per game during the regular season.
As a sophomore in 2018, Weedman led the state in sacks during the regular season (17) and finished with 48 total tackles. He began serving as the team’s long snapper midway through his freshman season in 2017.
Weedman’s passion for the game began more than a decade ago when it competed in Owensboro Daviess County Youth Football — and it’s never abated.
“I just like hitting people and not getting in trouble for it,” he said, with a chuckle. “Also, I love football because it’s a team sport and I get to be with my brothers every day, playing the game and having a lot of fun doing it.”
Weedman certainly hopes fun will be in the equation for the Eagles in his senior season.
“We have four seniors and a junior on our offensive line, so it should be a really solid group,” he said. “Last year on defense we had a lot of young defensive backs, and we’ll be better on that side of the ball this season. Coach Edge has come in and he’s got a great plan for our defense.
“I can’t wait to get the season started and see what we can put together as a team.”
