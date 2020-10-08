Jakob Wellman knew he was in a bigger moment in the final round of the Leachman/KHSAA Boys’ State Golf Championship.
The Owensboro Catholic junior shot an 82 on Wednesday at Bowling Green Country Club. He sat at 2-under with a 70 after the opening round on Tuesday.
Wellman’s 2-day total was 152, which was 8-over for the tournament. Wellman finished in a tie for 17th overall.
Wellman had a difficult start to the second round day. He made par on the No. 1 hole, then he had two double bogeys which turned into a 5-shot swing from the first three holes he played in Tuesday’s opening round. Wellman played the back nine first on Tuesday.
Wellman finished with five pars and two birdies, but also had several bogeys.
“I don’t know if I felt relaxed to start, I was anxious and ready to get out there,” Wellman said. “I was feeling it for sure, as far as it being a big deal. It tightens you up a little bit, forces you to keep your emotions in check, to keep focused.”
Jay Nimmo of Marshall County won the individual state championship in a playoff over Rylan Wotherspoon from Cooper. Each player shot a 73 the second day and a 141 total.
Wellman was playing in the group with Wotherspoon.
“I hadn’t been in a group like that before,” Wellman said.
While the second day was disappointing for Wellman, he definitely learned from the experience of playing on the second day of the state championship.
“The next big tournament I’m in, if I play well the first day, I will realize what needs to be done to keep that going, and if I start slipping back, I can stop and see what I need to do to get back on,” Wellman said.
Louisville Trinity won the team championship with a 614.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.