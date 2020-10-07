Having felt that he underperformed in last week’s Boys’ 2nd Region Golf Tournament at Hopkinsville, Owensboro Catholic High School’s Jakob Wellman made up for it in a big way on Tuesday.
The Aces junior carded a 2-under-par 70 and is right in the thick of things at the midway point of the Leachman/KHSAA Boys’ State Golf Tournament at Bowling Green Country Club.
“I just had to dig down deep and realize this is where I’m supposed to be,” said Wellman, who shot an 80 in the regional tournament to tie for fourth place. “I wanted to come back at state with a strong showing.”
Playing the back nine first, Wellman was 2-under par after the first nine holes and played at even-par on the front side in his second nine.
“I didn’t really drive the ball well, didn’t hit a lot of greens,” Wellman said, “but I was able to get up and down most of the day, and I made some putts.
“In the final round, I’d like to hit the ball a little better and still maintain that same mentality of just keeping my head down and playing it shot by shot — at this stage, that’s really important to do.”
Wellman is just two shots off the lead, with Marshall County’s Jay Nimmo, Christian Academy-Lousville’s Matthew Troutman, and Cooper’s Rylan Wotherspoon in a three-way tie at the top at 4-under par 68.
Luke Coyle of Taylor County and Allan Lockwood of Central Hardin are tied for fourth at 69, and Wellman finds himself tied for sixth with Paducah St. Mary’s Peyton Purvis and Greenup County’s Dylan Stultz.
Other area players competing were the Muhlenberg County tandem of Nolan Nofsinger (T-89th, 85) and James Soderling (T-114th, 89), each of whom failed to make the cut.
Individual 2nd Region champion Grant Puckett is in a five-way tie for 16th place at 74, along with Madisonville-North Hopkins’ Jackson Hill.
Among teams, Louisville Trinity leads the way at 12-over par, followed by 1st Region champion Marshall County (+19) and Lexington Christian (+25). Breckinridge County, the 2nd Region champion, is in a ninth-place tie with Estill County at 56-over par.
The 36-hole stroke play event concludes Wednesday.
