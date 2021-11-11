Jakob Wellman has had a goal for a long time to play for a college golf team.
The Owensboro Catholic senior made it official Wednesday by signing with Murray State University.
“100% I’ve been looking forward to that for about four or five years now,” Wellman said after a signing ceremony at Catholic High. “Coach (Daniel DeLuca) took a lot of time with me, we had numerous phone calls, text messages, he came and watched me a couple of times, one thing that coaches look for that’s very important is who you are as an individual, they are going to have you for four years, you need to present good qualities about yourself.”
Wellman has done that in school and on the golf course for Catholic during his five years on the team.
“In his time at Catholic he’s been a City-County champion, he’s been a regional champion, he’s been part of teams that have been region champions, region runner-up, he’s been to the state tournament every single year that he has competed at Owensboro Catholic,” boys golf coach Bretnea Turner said. “That is phenomenal, golf is a tough sport. One day, one terrible round, can ruin things like getting the chance to go to state.
“The maturity he shows on the course, that he shows in practice, his ability to bring his team together, I know that’s going to be something he takes to Murray.”
Wellman has been a strong part of the Catholic golf team throughout his career that started as an 8th grader.
Wellman was regional medalist as a freshman in 2018. He also went to state that year as part of Catholic’s team.
Catholic was the regional team champion in 2017 when Wellman was an 8th grader.
Wellman counted that, and when the team went in 2018 also, as top moments in his Catholic career.
“When we won region as a team my eighth grade year, Hayden Riney was a senior, we never won region as a team until then, it helped me to learn stuff from him and carry that forward,” Wellman said. “Winning region myself, that was always good, but I always felt the team needed to go too, and they did. The main thing I’m going to miss about Catholic is the camaraderie of the team and being a leader to the younger guys.”
Wellman knows a couple of Murray’s golfers, and he’s looking forward to trying to figure out where he will fit in with that program.
“Get down there a couple of times, interact with the coach and the team, just kind of find my spot before I get down there hopefully,” Wellman said. “There’s a great coach down there, he came from West Point, he’s a very regimented person, he’s got a lot of structure, he knows what he’s doing, I’m going to be in the best hands there on and off the golf course.”
DeLuca told Turner at the state golf tournament that he thought Murray will be a very good fit for Wellman.
