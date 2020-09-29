HOPKINSVILLE — The biggest winner in the 2020 Boys’ 2nd Region Golf Tournament on Monday might well have been the course itself — Hopkinsville Golf & Country Club.
On a cool, damp, windy day — coupled with some daunting pin placements — quality scores were at a premium, particularly in the late afternoon.
In fact, early in the afternoon, Breckinridge County posted a team total of 334, and Webster County’s Grant Puckett posted a 4-over par 75 — and those scores stood the test of time, earning championship awards for both.
The Fighting Tigers, in fact, got a huge 77 from No. 5 player Lincoln Smith, and that turned out to be tied for the second-best individual score of the day.
Area players assured of earning automatic qualifying spots for the state tournament included Owensboro Catholic’s Jakob Wellman and Muhlenberg County’s Nolan Nofsinger, each of whom shot 80 to tie for fourth.
“By the second or third hole I knew it was going to be a lot different than I thought it was going to be,” Wellman said. “Everything added up to the course playing pretty tough in the late afternoon.
“I just missed in bad spots, and I need to work on figuring things out and then come back and finish strong at state.”
Nofsinger also felt the day was a challenge.
“They had the course set up for a tough test, for sure, and I liked that,” Nofsinger said. “Add the weather conditions in there, though, and it was a pretty tough situation out there at times.
“All things considered, I felt pretty good about how I competed, how I played. I was just trying to hang in there the best I could down the stretch.”
Hopkinsville, at 337, followed Breck County in the team standings, with Owensboro Catholic (339) placing third.
In addition to Wellman’s 80, the Aces got scoring from Reece Higdon (81), Griffin Payne (89), JT. Payne (89), and Noah Johnson (89).
Higdon landed in a three-way tie for sixth in regulation and is scheduled for a sudden-death playoff at 9 a.m. Tuesday with Muhlenberg County’s James Soderling and Webster County’s Grant Turner for the final two individual state qualifying positions.
“We knew it was going to be hard to score well today, but I’m pleased with the way we kept grinding it out in tough conditions,” Owensboro Catholic coach Bretnea Turner said. “The course played extremely tough and you could not attack a single shot.
“Through it all, though, our team stayed focused and maintained a good attitude, and I was proud of that.”
Other individual qualifiers for the state tournament included a pair of Madisonville-North Hopkins players — Grant Munger (77) and Jackson Hill (79).
Also finishing among the top five in the team standings was Muhlenberg County (4th, 342). In addition to Nofsinger (80) and Soderling (81), the Mustangs got scoring from Cooper Fogle (89) and Camden Harris (92).
Two-time defending champion Daviess County placed sixth at 346, with scoring coming from Grant Broughton (82), Nick Johnson (84), Braden Whistle (89), and Dawson Lamb (91).
Ohio County finished at 357 and got scoring from Stephen Everly (83), Jacob Blackburn (88), Seth Moore (91), Alex Beasley (95), and Matthew Brown (95).
Owensboro shot 376 and featured Will Rickard (90), Cole Crews (91), Will Hume (92), and James Rhineburger (103).
Apollo shot 410 and got scoring from Tanner Klee (97), Trevor Cecil (102), Ethan Dych (104), and Nathan Payne (107).
Hancock County (420) featured Conner Napier (100), Declan Lewko (102), Max Gray (106), and Jordan Payne (112).
Whitesville Trinity (508) got scoring from Landon Huff (107), Nathan Hernandez (120), Declan Williams (139), and Aaron Wright (142).
