Jakob Wellman is off and running in his senior season with the Owensboro Catholic High School boys’ golf team.
Wellman has won three tournaments, thus far, and is hoping to maintain his consistency on the course throughout the fall.
“My main goal this season, individually, is to be first-team All-State, something I’ve never been able to accomplish,” Wellman said. “So, my mindset this season is to take every tournament very seriously and to try to win every tournament.
“If I’m doing that, I’m obviously helping our team and setting the right tone for our team. We have a lot of young guys and, as an older, more experienced player, I want to set the best example I can for my teammates.”
Wellman came to golf relatively late — not playing the game on an organized level until his eighth grade year.
“I was a baseball guy early on, playing Southern Little League and things like that, so I definitely came to golf later than most of the guys playing at the high school level,” Wellman said. “I’m still learning a lot now because of that.
“It took me a while to learn to hold in my emotions on the golf course. In baseball, you can pretty much let your emotions show, but it’s not like that on the golf course. The biggest lesson I’ve learned is to stay calm and even-keeled — that’s when I play my best golf.”
Wellman won the regional championship as a freshman at OCHS — a confidence-building victory that helped him realize his potential.
“That was pretty huge for me at the time,” said Wellman, who has competed in the past three KHSAA state tournaments. “The previous year, Hayden Riney had won the regional tournament for Owensboro Catholic, and I kind of learned from Hayden what it took to be a regional champion.
“That victory also helped me understand that I could compete with some of the best players in the region — it was just a real shot of confidence that has helped drive me in the years since.”
This season, Wellman has won individual titles at the Owensboro Catholic Invitational at the Country Club of Owensboro (season-best 67), the Hopkinsville Invitational at Western Hills Golf Course (68), and the Hancock County Invitational at Windward Heights Country Club (70).
“I’ve hit the ball really well off the tee since the start of the high school season — something I didn’t do so well during the summer season,” Wellman said. “Putting my drives in the middle of the fairway has put me in a lot better position to post low scores.”
Like so many young golfers in the area, Wellman was inspired early on by former Owensboro Catholic High School and Vanderbilt University star John Augenstein, now competing in events on the PGA Tour.
“I was at Bowling Green Country Club John’s junior year, when he won the individual state championship,” Wellman recalled. “It was just so fun watching him play and compete at such a high level, representing Owensboro Catholic High School and our entire region.
“He’s been a big role model for a lot of kids, including me. I know he’s inspired so many of the young high school golfers who are stars in our area of the state today.”
Wellman, who recently committed to NCAA Division 1 Murray State University, is hoping for a strong finish to his high school career.
“I just want to do my best every time I’m on the course,” Wellman said. “This is my last year of high school and I’m hoping to go out the right way.”
