Jakob Wellman of Owensboro is tied for 24th after the opening round of the 2020 Kentucky Junior Amateur golf tournament at Boone’s Trace National Golf Club in Richmond.
Wellman sits at 1-over par after 18 holes of the 36-hole event.
Owensboro’s Stephen Warren is tied for 59th after shooting a first-round 78, and Central City’s Nolan Nofsinger is tied for 77th after shooting an 83.
Tied at the top are Campbellsville’s Luke Coyle and Lexington’s Hayden Adams at 7-under par 65.
The tournament concludes Thursday.
Mills hits 5th hole in one
Blake Mills hit his fifth career hole in one on June 26 at Panther Creek Golf Club.
Mills aced the 110-yard No. 7 hole, using a 6-iron.
Witnesses were Marshall Graham, Steve Tuttle and John Blue.
Harkness hits hole in one
Julie Harkness hit a hole in one on June 6 at Panther Creek Golf Club.
Harkness aced the 101-yard No. 3 hole, using a 7-iron.
The shot was witnessed by Rick Harkness.
