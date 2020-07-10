Jakob Wellman of Owensboro shot a 1-under par 71 in the final round of the Kentucky Junior Amateur Golf Tournament on Thursday at Boone’s Trace National Golf Club in Richmond.
Wellman, who shot a 73 on Wednesday, finished the 36-hole event with an even-par score of 144 — tying for 14th place.
Wellman is a rising junior at Owensboro Catholic High School.
Owensboro’s Stephen Warren finished tied for 36th (78-73—151) and Central City’s Nolan Nofsinger placed 88th (86-87—172).
The event was won by Lexington’s Hayden Adams, who defeated Rylan Witherspoon of Florence in a playoff.
Adams (65-72) and Witherspoon (69-68) each finished at 7-under par 137 in regulation play.
