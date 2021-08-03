Owensboro Catholic’s Jakob Wellman played a relaxed round of golf in the Owensboro Catholic Invitational on a sunny Monday.
Wellman carded a 67 for his best round in competition at his home course Owensboro Country Club to win the individual title. That score was 5-under par 72.
“I only missed two fairways so the driver was definitely in play the entire day; I could be aggressive,” Wellman said. “I only had one bogey, that was the main thing. I didn’t make a lot of mistakes, and I’ve kind of been struggling with that this summer.
“That was kind of good to see me ride the ship the whole way.”
He made six birdies and only one bogey in the strong round.
“That’s my lowest score here in a tournament, so that was good to see,” Wellman said.
Sometimes high school players get a little nervous on their home courses, but Wellman was steady in his approach.
“He came in thinking ‘I’m going to hit my smooth swings, there’s nothing about this course that’s going to surprise me.’ It gave him a comfort level,” Catholic coach Bretnea Turner said. “He did a good job of fixing on what he was doing, what was in front of him. It was an even keel attitude.
“He took advantage of a lot of par 5s, then just didn’t make a lot of mistakes. He thought he just played good, hit fairways, greens and made putts all day.”
Wellman had lost in a playoff for the individual championship of the Daviess County Invitational last Friday.
Daviess County won the team championship with a 319. Grant Broughton shot a 75 to finish second.
Braden Whistle (79), Grayson Powers (79), and Dawson Lamb (86) also scored for Daviess County.
DC has won two of the first three invitationals it has played in so far this season.
“We were kind of a different team makeup, we’ve got five guys who can all card a good score,” DC coach Lars King said. “Powers had his best round of the year, Braden hung in there, and the smooth player Grant played well again.”
King thought a couple of his players struggled with keeping the ball in play.
“Grant didn’t play as well today, but he’s just real steady,” King said. “He’s got one of the best mental approaches to the game that I’ve seen. I think we’re about a 310 team, and everybody was two shots higher than they should’ve shot. I think we played better at Ben Hawes as a team, but today they couldn’t find it off the box.”
DC won its own invitational last Friday and Broughton was the individual champion of the Madisonville Invitational on Saturday.
Owensboro Catholic shot a 331 as a team. Houston Danzer (84), Noah Johnson (90) and JT Payne (90) also scored for Catholic.
Owensboro shot 363 as a team. Will Hume led the Devils with 80. Will Rickard (84), Cole Crews (90) and Walker Gaddis (109) also scored for OHS.
Hancock County shot a 404. Conner Napier shot 94 to lead Hancock County. Dec Lewco (90), Kolby Keown (95), and Masen Teull (120) also scored for the Hornets.
Owensboro Catholic had a B team led by Ray with a 97.
