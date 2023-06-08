OWESPTS-06-08-23 APOLLO LEGACY

Aiden Wells, left, and Ty Lillpop are from families that have had long associations with Apollo baseball. Both their dads played on the first Apollo final four team in 1994.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Aiden Wells and Ty Lillpop will be suiting up for Apollo High School in the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament final four this Friday.

