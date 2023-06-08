Aiden Wells and Ty Lillpop will be suiting up for Apollo High School in the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament final four this Friday.
Wells and Lillpop are from families that have had long associations with Apollo baseball. Both their dads played on the first Apollo final four team in 1994.
This will be the fifth Apollo team in its rich baseball history to reach the KHSAA state baseball final four. The others were in 2003, 2007, 2008 and in 2023. The Eagles are still chasing their first state baseball championship. Apollo hasn’t been to the state baseball tournament since 2015.
Aiden’s dad, Chad Wells, and Ty’s dad, Todd Lillpop, were teammates on that 1994 Apollo final four team, the first one in school history. The headliner for that Apollo squad was pitcher Brad Wilkerson, the best high school player of his generation in Kentucky and a star for the University of Florida before having a fine career in Major League Baseball. Wilkerson is an assistant hitting coach for the New York Yankees.
Chad’s brother, Jake, played for Apollo’s 2003 final four team before having a good career at Western Kentucky University.
“Chad went to the state tournament and the final four, then Jake went to the final four, and now Chad’s son is going, and they were all in the final four,” Todd said.
“One of the first pictures of me was here, watching my uncle play,” Aiden said, standing outside the Apollo dugout. “In the hospital there’s a picture of me (as a baby) with a bat and ball in my hands. I always knew I would come here. At first it was surreal. I was here seventh grade year, then I got to pick my number, and obviously it was my dad’s number, that was always the thing. It felt surreal I was playing on the same field as my dad and my uncle.”
“What’s real weird about this,” Chad said, “I played in the 1990s, Jake played in the 2000s. Aiden started playing in 2017 and he’s playing in 2023. There’s been a Wells in Apollo baseball for the last four decades.”
That’s called a legacy, and it has been real at Apollo, fostered by former long-time coach Bob Mantooth.
“The legacy, the history, what it meant to put the jersey on, it’s very real,” Todd said. He has been a long-time head baseball coach at Kentucky Wesleyan College. “I really respect coach Mantooth. He’s been not only a coach of mine, but a mentor. In coaching, I’ve tried to emulate what he taught us, but he’s also a friend, he’s been around, he comes to all the athletic events, it’s special for him, too.
“When they named the field after him, I was really proud that my son and this team got to hear him speak, and what it meant to play on that facility and to be a part of this.”
In the moment now, Aiden and Ty along with the rest of the Eagles are looking to perform well again against Shelby County in a Friday semifinal at 11:30 a.m. at Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington. Win that one, and Apollo will play in the state championship game Saturday at 6 p.m.
Apollo is 25-12 and Shelby County is 31-9. Apollo was considered the underdog in both its 3-0 win over Beechwood in the first round last Thursday, and its 7-3 triumph over Lexington Catholic on Saturday.
Ty Lillpop, an 8th grader who plays in right field for the Eagles, thought the mission the first weekend was pretty clearcut, and that was to show they belonged among the best in the state.
More from this section
“For the team, we were obviously the underdog the first two games,” Ty said. “We just wanted to go there, we just wanted to prove what we could do. Everybody knew we could pitch a little bit, everybody thought our bats weren’t that good, but we showed everybody what we could do.”
Aiden thought the way Apollo helped Noah Cook defensively against Beechwood, along with him giving up just four hits, was a big step to open the state tournament.
“Beechwood was a great team, to have Cook on the mound and him dealing, and us actually finally backing him up, that showed we can go far in this thing,” Aiden said. The senior caught the Beechwood game. “Here recently we picked things up, picked each other up, and play the game we know how to play. The team chemistry got better through the season.”
Aiden will be playing at Southeastern Illinois next season.
The 7-3 win over Lexington Catholic was a blowout by Apollo standards this season, which has been marked by 10 games that it either won or lost by one run.
“In those pressure packed games, we’re all comfortable in those situations, there’s no pressure,” Ty said.
That’s natural for a team that is confident and playing in the moment. The players don’t think about being nervous _ that becomes the parents’ jobs, especially for the ones whose playing days have been long over.
“I’m way more nervous watching,” Todd said. “Playing was so much easier, you’re in the moment, you’re excited, you feel confident, we had a really good team.”
The ‘94 Apollo team was a favorite to win that state tournament.
“When you’re watching your son, you want to make it happen, and you can’t,” Todd said. “You have to let it play out, but it’s a proud dad moment. I’m proud for the school, it’s a big deal. I’m excited for Apollo.”
Chad Wells doesn’t sit much during games.
“It’s so much fun, I told Aiden, I’m more tired than you are after a game,” Chad said. “When I go to a game, I don’t stand still, I’m always moving around. I’ve coached a lot of these boys growing up. I stay up the whole time, celebrating with them. They’re starting to realize where they’re at, they’ve come into their own. Watching them grow up and seeing this, they all grew up playing together, our family and their families, we all become another family. It’s been a lot of fun watching.”
And, the Eagles aren’t done yet.
