Wendell Foster is hosting its annual golf scramble on Friday, Sept. 18 at Ben Hawes Golf Course in Owensboro.
The Wendell Foster Golf Scramble presented by Old National Bank supports Wendell Foster, a local agency that serves 2,000 children and adults with disabilities each year.
Speaking at this year’s event will be Ben Trockman, a graduate of the University of Southern Indiana. Trockman joined Old National Bank in 2014, and is the Diversity and Inclusion Outreach Specialist.
Registration is now open on the Wendell Foster website at https://wendell foster.org/event/golf-scramble. Event-day registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and tee-off at 8:15 a.m. The $300 price includes lunch and a goody bag for all four members of each team. Skirts and Mulligans are $5 each with a limit of two per person.
Hole sponsorships are still available for $150 and they include a hole sponsor sign.
All COVID-19 safety and sanitation protocols will be implemented.
Ebelhar hits hole-in-one
Rocky Ebelhar hit a hole-in-one on Sunday at Panther Creek Golf Club.
Ebelhar aced the 105-yard No. 3 hole, using a lob wedge. Witnessing the feat were Jonathan Coomes, Hubert Wilkins and Irvin Wix.
