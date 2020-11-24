Kentucky Wesleyan College begins its 2020-21 men’s basketball season against Campbellsville-Harrodsburg on Tuesday night at the Sportscenter, and optimism prevails within the Panthers camp.
Last season, KWC finished 13-16 overall and 9-9 in league play but caught lightning in a bottle late — posting upset victories over Hillsdale and Malone in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference Tournament before falling to Walsh in the championship game.
The Panthers are hoping to parlay that momentum into another significant step in the right direction this time around — even without the services of graduated star guard Adam Goetz, the team’s leading scorer (16.7 ppg) in 2019-20.
“I think the momentum we established will carry into this season,” KWC head coach Drew Cooper said. “We have 10 returnees and late last season we finally got to a place where we expected to win when we stepped on the court. Down the stretch, we found our identity, and now our players know what it takes to win at the NCAA Division II level.
“We need to get this program back to the NCAA Tournament and to do that we need to perform like an NCAA Tournament team throughout the season — we want to put together a good, strong body of work.”
Leading the way for KWC will be 6-foot-4 junior guard Wyatt Battaile, who averaged 10.2 points and 5.2 rebounds per game last season. Also back is 6-2 senior guard Zach Hopewell, a former star at Apollo High School.
“Wyatt can play any position we need him to play and from a physical standpoint he can do a lot of positive things for our basketball team,” Cooper said. “Zach is a hometown guy who really understands what his role is, and he’s as confident now as he’s ever been at the collegiate level — I look for great things from him this season.”
Among other key returnees are 6-1 senior guard Jo Griffin (8.3 ppg), 6-7 senior forward Stew Currie (6.9 ppg, 4.9 rpg), 6-11 junior center Sasha Sukhanov (6.6 ppg, 4.9 rpg), 6-5 junior forward Nathan Boyle (4.2 ppg), and 6-6 sophomore forward Ben Sisson (3.6 ppg).
Newcomers include 6-6 junior forward DeJuan Lockett (Orlando Christian Prep), 6-3 freshman guard Kaeveon Mitchell (Breckinridge County), 5-11 senior guard Jamil Wilson, a transfer from Arkansas Pine Bluff, 6-foot guard Tre Cobbs, a transfer from Northern Kentucky, 6-5 freshman guard Luke Morrison (South Oldham), 6-foot sophomore guard Keegan Brewer, a transfer from Centre, 6-1 sophomore guard Tarik Dixon, 6-3 freshman guard Matthew Teague (Oldham County), and 6-9 freshman center Preston Murrell (John Hardin).
“We identified specific needs and went after guys we needed to make us better,” Cooper said. “We have some really good new guys who will complement our returning players very well.”
• Tonight’s game is closed to the public due to the current COVID-19 pandemic high positivity rate in Daviess County. The game can be live-streamed via kwcpanthers.com/watch.
