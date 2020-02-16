The No. 22 Kentucky Wesleyan women’s basketball team had no trouble on the road Saturday.
The Panthers rolled to their 11th consecutive victory with a 89-54 demolition of host Alderson Broaddus in a Great Midwest Athletic Conference game played at Salem, West Virginia.
KWC (24-1, 15-1 G-MAC) led 17-10 after the first quarter and then outscored the Battlers 22-15 in the second period to secure a comfortable 39-15 halftime advantage.
It was more of the same after intermission, as Wesleyan outscored ABU 26-15 in the third stanza ands 24-14 in the fourth.
KWC’s largest lead, 89-52, came at 1:10 of the fourth period after a 3-pointer by Emma Johnson.
Five Panthers scored in double figures, led by Keelie Lamb, who produced 16 points, six rebounds and two steals.
Jordyn Barga scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds, and Lily Grimes produced 11 points and a game-high nine assists. Cali Nolot and Kaylee Clifford each added 10 points.
The Panthers finished 33-of-68 from the floor for 49%, including 11-of-31 accuracy from 3-point range (36%). KWC also made 12-of-14 free throws for 86%, and dominated the rebounding by a margin of 37-26.
Alderson Broaddus (6-19, 3-13) got 10 points and six rebounds from Jeana Weathersooon.
The Battlers shot 39% from the field (18-of-46), including 28% from distance (5-of-18). ABU drained 13-of-16 foul shots for 81%, but was victimized by 23 floor mistakes.
Saturday’s result produced a series sweep over the Battlers, who dropped a 60-47 decision to Wesleyan on Jan. 11 at the Sportscenter. KWC is now 15-1 all time versus Alderson Broaddus.
KWC doesn’t return to the hardwood until next Saturday when they visit Trevecca Nazarene in Nashville, Tenn.
Kentucky Wesleyan 89, Alderson Broaddus 54
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 89
Lamb 16, Barga 12, Grimes 11, Nolot 10, Clifford 10, Duncan 8, Johnson 7, Walton 6, L. Richardson 5, Boyle 4.
ALDERSON BROADDUS 54
Weatherspoon 10, Franklin 9, Jefferies 7, Galea 7, Moyer 7, Harper 6, Walters 5, Smith 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.