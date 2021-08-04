Stiles West added to his national championship collection in the ATV younger racing world.
West secured the national championship last weekend in the 70CC ATV Race Quad open class with his performance at the RedBud ATV MX National in Buchanan, Mich.
It was big enough that Stiles wrapped up the points for the 70 Open national championship for the first time, but it was also on a track where the E Racing team had found little but heartache.
“We run it every year,” said Todd West, Stiles’ dad. “That’s our cursed track, we were 0-for-16 there before last weekend. I didn’t want to go. We either break down, blow up, or get stuck.
“The ruts there get 2-3 foot deep, and sometimes they will run two classes at same time. They will run two races within one race.”
Stiles’ race was the second behind another age group, and his group had to pass all of the 4-wheelers in the first group. Stiles got stuck behind a race-1 kid who had been stuck in a deep rut. He was able to get going again and finished second overall.
Stiles had won five straight races in the 70 Open (6-11). He will likely finish second in the 70 Shifter and 90 Open junior classes.
Stiles won national championships in the 70 Automatic in 2019 and 2020 in the 6-11 age group.
There are two more rounds of nationals before the season concludes in September.
The next round is at the Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tenn.
“Loretta’s is like the Super Bowl of ATV racing,” Todd said. “Then we end in Ohio.”
Stiles was probably a little early on the usual timetable of clinching a national crown.
“We’re probably a round early,” Todd said. “At RedBud he was so worked up, so nervous, he knew he could wrap up the national championship. I told him we still have two two more rounds to clinch.
“Now for Loretta’s he wants to run four classes instead of three. The whole family will be there. We moved him up to the senior 90 classes to see how will do, it goes up to 15 year olds. He finished fourth, so he will be fine.”
Stiles is in the seventh grade at Daviess County Middle School.
Stiles continues to learn about race strategy, where he has performed beyond his age group consistently the last three seasons.
“He’s kind of had a hard time with the concept of when to take it easy on the bike and when you don’t have to push it,” Todd said. “He’s learning. When he can take a turn and make a corner, see he has the lead and he will take it easier.”
A podcast called Digging Deep is about ATV racing at all levels. Casey Greek works pro races as an announcer and he also has a business where he trains riders and helps with bike setups and other issues. Greek had a lot of good things to say about Stiles, including the young rider does his homework and constantly studies riding and the tracks he races on.
Attention to those details helped Stiles West wrap up another ATV national championship.
