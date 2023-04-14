OWESPTS-04-14-23 WEST RACING UPDATE

Stiles West runs in a recent ATVMX race in Florida.

 Tremellen Media House

Stiles West had a slow season, for him, in 2022. But the 3-time ATV national champion has rolled off to a quick start in this 2023 ATVMX season.

West won the super-mini (12-15) division, the 90 open (8-13) and the 90 shifter (8-13) at the Underground track in Texas last week.

