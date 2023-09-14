OWESPTS-09-14-23 STILES WEST UPDATE

Stiles West gets in the air on his ATV in a race earlier this season at Gatorback in Florida.

 Submitted photo

Stiles West has had some highs and lows in his ATV racing this summer. He won two ATV national championships, but West also broke each leg once during this season.

West was in his second year of running 90CC bikes, and he won national championships in the 90CC open and the 90CC shifter this summer. He had not won either of those before in 90CC. There are nine rounds of racing in a season across the eastern and southern United States. The best six of those rounds count for overall points, and West made it through six rounds with a big lead.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.