Stiles West has had some highs and lows in his ATV racing this summer. He won two ATV national championships, but West also broke each leg once during this season.
West was in his second year of running 90CC bikes, and he won national championships in the 90CC open and the 90CC shifter this summer. He had not won either of those before in 90CC. There are nine rounds of racing in a season across the eastern and southern United States. The best six of those rounds count for overall points, and West made it through six rounds with a big lead.
West had an accident in a race during the seventh round and didn’t finish because he broke his right leg. He was out of action for the eighth round, and was cleared after six weeks to run at Loretta’s in Tennessee at the end of this season.
West had done a practice run at his family’s farm, which has a track on it, in Daviess County, and had gone faster than he had before his accident.
“He was three seconds faster,” said Todd West, Stiles’ dad. “I was shocked. He had been off the bike six weeks, and I think that allowed his body to recover.”
“I felt amazing, at our house I’d never felt faster,” Stiles said. “I had a little pain, but I felt faster in many of the spots than I usually do. I was ready for it, I was just going out there to go fast.”
He was going fast enough to potentially win a third national championship, in super mini class, where West was a few points behind. Stiles had set a goal this season of winning Youth Rider of the Year.
The ERacing team went to Loretta’s and Stiles was on a practice run, not in competition, and he wrecked again.
The way Stiles wrecked this time is described in ATV circles as the scorpion, because the back flipped all the way over to the front, and if the ATV pancakes it can cause severe injuries to riders.
Todd went running to the track to get to Stiles, and when he reached him Stiles was talking and said he’d broken his other leg this time. Stiles will be in a cast for 11 weeks with this left leg break.
“When I was front flipping ... I landed and it was the same exact pain, except it was the opposite leg, and I got the breath knocked out of me,” Stiles said. “It’s a part of the sport, it’s the risk you take. I’m feeling better and better.”
Stiles has stayed active even with the injuries. He has a knee scooter to help him get around, and he plays basketball and throws darts. Stiles is a freshman at Daviess County High School.
When Stiles was running well earlier in the season the team had good luck with its bikes.
“Honestly, just no bad luck,” Todd said. “The bikes ran good, they didn’t blow up. Stiles, his riding ability is always there, it’s if the bikes can withstand the way he rides them. Those motos are 10-12 minutes long, and to build them for running as hard as they possibly can go without something blowing up is an accomplishment.
“Last year Stiles had bad luck, motors blowing up or a rock getting caught between the chain and sprocket,” Todd said.
When the luck was good for Stiles this summer, he was winning races and scored enough points to add two more ATV national championships to his collection.
