With storm clouds rolling in and high winds blowing, the 7th-8th grade boys’ championship game of the 50th Dust Bowl was stopped with 23.8 seconds left Saturday. Officials and teams wanted to see if rain was coming immediately, and when it didn’t, they decided to finish the final seconds of the matchup at Kendall-Perkins Park.

West Side Auto Stars held on for a 61-55 win over Legacy Elite for the 7th-8th championship. It was the second victory of the double-elimination tournament for West Side over Legacy, and the way the games played out were vey similar. Legacy built leads in the first half, and West Side used its size and defense to overcome Legacy in the second half.

