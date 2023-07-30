With storm clouds rolling in and high winds blowing, the 7th-8th grade boys’ championship game of the 50th Dust Bowl was stopped with 23.8 seconds left Saturday. Officials and teams wanted to see if rain was coming immediately, and when it didn’t, they decided to finish the final seconds of the matchup at Kendall-Perkins Park.
West Side Auto Stars held on for a 61-55 win over Legacy Elite for the 7th-8th championship. It was the second victory of the double-elimination tournament for West Side over Legacy, and the way the games played out were vey similar. Legacy built leads in the first half, and West Side used its size and defense to overcome Legacy in the second half.
“It was the same thing as the other night,” West Side coach Michael Stinnett said. “I think the drive back and forth and the adrenaline kind of hit us, but we came back and played with some heart the second half.”
Easy buckets and hustle on the glass were the road back for West Side, which trailed 30-20 at halftime.
“Everybody really turned it up, all the way around,” said Stinnett, who was a former Owensboro High School coach and now the director of scouting for Free Agency Basketball. “This is a good bunch. We had a blast coming here. Those guys (Legacy) have some good young kids coming up.”
Jack Logsdon from Grayson County, and Brayden Singleton each scored 14 points to lead West Side. Ferlandas Wright scored 11 points. Michael Ray Stinnett scored nine points. Nola Coffman scored seven points and Spencer Langdon scored six points.
Dre’mail Carothers led Legacy with 20 points, and he made a long 3-pointer and a traditional 3-point play to get Legacy back within seven points in the last minute of the game.
“Carothers had a great tournament,” Stinnett said.
Tate Powers scored 12 points for Legacy. Keylin Payton scored seven points. Braden Burk scored six points. Eli Williams scored five points. Landon Henning scored four points. Tee Green scored one point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.