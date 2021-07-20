The Owensboro Western Orange 8-U All-Stars won a Cal Ripken Baseball West Kentucky State Tournament championship in impressive fashion on Sunday — defeating Auburn 10-0 in the finale in Elizabethtown.
In the title game, Owensboro Western Orange struck for five quick runs, played solid defense, and scored five more runs to run-rule Auburn in four innings.
“These kids have worked extremely hard over the past couple of weeks to prepare for our championship run,” manager Scott Haynes said. “Each and every kid played a huge role in our victory.”
One of the teams biggest challenges came in its first game on Sunday against host Elizabethtown. With the game deadlocked 3-3 through three innings, Owensboro Western Orange scored six runs in the fourth and went on to secure a 9-3 victory.
The team opened play on Thursday with a 15-0 rout of Barren County, before blanking LaRue County 9-0 on Saturday.
All told, Owensboro Western Orange outscored the opposition by 60-3 margin.
WESTERN WINS 10U WEST STATE CROWN
Owensboro Western’s 10-U All-Stars captured the Cal Ripken Baseball West State championship on Sunday with a 9-6 victory over Barren County in Hodgenville.
“All the kids did great,” Owensboro Western manager Matt Wedding said. “We’re blessed to be part of an amazing group of kids.”
Entering the elimination rounds as the No. 1 seed after conquests of Scottsville and Edmonson County, Owensboro Western posted a 10-5 victory over LaRue County and outslugged Green County 19-12 to reach the title game.
Owensboro Western advances to Lexington for national regional competition beginning Thursday.
EASTERN 12-U FALLS IN TITLE GAME, 3-2The Owensboro Eastern All-Stars dropped a 3-2 decision to Green County in the championship game of the 12-U Cal Ripken Baseball 40/60 of the West Kentucky State Tournament on Sunday in Scottsville.
Eastern got a strong pitching performance from Ross Milburn, who scattered six hits, struck out 10, and did not wa l a batter in five innings of work.
Owensboro Eastern’s hits came from Gunnar Hendricks, Milburn and Ty Lillpop.
Owensboro Eastern will be advancing to the Ohio Valley Tournament in South Bend, Indiana.
Earlier on Sunday, Logan Trone belted a pair of home runs and had four RBIs help Owensboro Eastern post a decisive 15-0 elimination victory over Edmonson County.
Dremail Carothers was the winning pitcher, allowing only one hit, striking out nine, and allowing no walks in three innings on the hill. He also hit a home run.
Trone, Ladainian November, Ty Lillpop, and Carothers all had multiple hits for Owensboro Eastern.
RIVERDAWGS BLAST FLASH, 13-5The Owensboro RiverDawgs rolled past the host Henderson Flash 13-5 in an Ohio Valley League baseball game on Monday night.
Hayden Hirschvogel, Bailey Falkenstein and Tucker Hagan each drove in three runs for the Dawgs, who improved to 19-18.
Falkenstein, Jacob Roberts and Sam Pinkert homered for Owensboro, and starter Brian Stuteville earned the pitching victory.
Cody Schultz had two RBIs for the Flash, who slipped to 22-13.
