For a trio of Owensboro Western baseball teams, the last few days have been full of anticipation and excitement as they prepare for their respective trips to the upcoming Ohio Valley Regional Tournament.
Each team moved on with victories in their age group at the West Kentucky Cal Ripken State Tournament, and there’s no shortage of confidence as they move on to the next stage.
12U
The Owensboro Western 12U All-Stars are gearing up for their last run together after rolling through the state tournament last week, and coaches are counting on their chemistry and experience to lead the way to success.
Manager Mitchell Shoup said the experience has been “smooth as silk” so far.
“This is, by far, the easiest team I’ve ever coached,” said Shoup, in his fourth season. “They’ve got great attitudes, they’re great ball players, they mesh well together, and they know the game.
“When you know what you’re doing and you do it correctly and put your head down and go to work, you spend more time getting to know each other and gelling instead of learning what to do and what not to do. It’s been a lot of fun.”
The group will now head to Vincennes, Indiana, to begin pool play on Thursday. They’ll play a pair of games Thursday and Friday before starting bracket play Saturday.
By all accounts, the players are ready to get going.
“You don’t get many opportunities like that,” said Griffin Gaddis, who plays at third base, first base and pitcher.
Hitting has been a strength for the 12U All-Stars, and they’re hoping to carry that momentum into the regional tournament as well.
“I’d say that our bats should stand out more than the teams that are there,” said Gannon Shoup, a middle infielder and pitcher. “Just keep hitting like we have been. Our pitching needs to stay good, how it is. Our defense probably needs to get up a little bit.”
For Ace Lillpop, it’s his first season playing with the group — but it hasn’t been difficult to work together.
“We built chemistry throughout the time we’ve been together,” the middle infielder and pitcher said. “I feel like we have a really good chance to go win the thing for Owensboro Western.”
Max Morris, an outfielder and pitcher, agreed.
“I’ve pretty much been playing with the same people for three years,” he said. “I think we’re pretty confident.”
Even though the opponents will change, Mitchell Shoup said, he expects his team to adapt to whatever comes its way.
“They’re a very good ball club, but these teams are going to be a little better than what we’ve seen in district and in state,” he said, “but I don’t think there’s anyone that can beat them if they have a good day. As long as they’re on their game, I don’t see a problem.”
11U
After winning the West Kentucky Cal Ripken State Tournament, the Owensboro Western 11U All-Stars will look to keep rolling when they host the regional tournament at Moreland Park.
“It should be really good baseball,” said manager Mike Watson. “Hopefully we play really good. It was really cool to win the state tournament at home — that makes it even better that it’s all here on our home field.”
Pool play begins at 10 a.m. Thursday, with Western set to face Campbellsville at 7 p.m. Western will then take on Vincennes (Ind.) at 4 p.m. Friday before bracket play starts Saturday.
As long as the team keeps up its level of play at the regional level, the players are confident.
“Mainly, I think our pitching really stepped up,” said Neil Quisenberry, who plays at first base. “We had a lot of good pitchers that came in. We got some good hits at times when we needed them, and we made the plays. We made a few errors, but mostly we had a really good defense.
“We just need to keep doing what what we’ve been doing — keep throwing strikes, making plays on defense and putting the ball in play.”
Part of their motivation comes from not wanting the ride to end, either.
“It’s a lot of fun,” said middle infielder Tucker Murphy. “It’s not very much fun to lose, but we still have a good time no matter what.
“We just need to keep our attitudes in check and just have fun.”
And, of course, there’s the chemistry that they’ve built up together.
“We all really know each other and we’re friends,” said middle infielder Kingston Wedding. “We just need to keep it up.”
8U
The Owensboro Western 8U All-Stars went undefeated at the West Kentucky Cal Ripken State Tournament, earning a spot in the Ohio Valley Regional Tournament in Fern Creek.
They captured wins over Meade County (11-2), LaRue County (8-2), Barren County (11-8) and LaRue County (6-2) before dispatching Barren County 6-2 in the championship matchup.
“We are hoping for similar results in regionals this year,” said manager Rob Schindler. “Each of these boys have heart and respect for this game. They have learned to give it their all and to leave it on the field when they are done.
“Their batting was amazing, every player put the ball into play this weekend, and defense produced very few errors — some games with no errors at all.”
Western will play a pair of pool games Friday before bracket competition starts later that afternoon.
More so than anything, Schindler simply wants his players to enjoy the opportunity.
“Owensboro has produced numerous district, state, regional and even a World Series title in the past few years,” he said. “The bar has been set pretty high. All I ask for is 110% and a smile.
“This experience alone will be one to always remember. I don’t want to have a negative impact on that memory. If my boys aren’t having fun, we don’t need to be playing.”
