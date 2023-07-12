For a trio of Owensboro Western baseball teams, the last few days have been full of anticipation and excitement as they prepare for their respective trips to the upcoming Ohio Valley Regional Tournament.

Each team moved on with victories in their age group at the West Kentucky Cal Ripken State Tournament, and there’s no shortage of confidence as they move on to the next stage.

