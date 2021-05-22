Sahvir Wheeler has landed at the University of Kentucky as a transfer from Georgia. The 5-foot-10 point guard has confidence and positive attitude to burn.
He seems to have some Tyler Ulis in him, and as a second point guard, those skills could help UK do some big things next season.
He smiled a lot and was engaging during his first video meeting with the media earlier this week. He was asked basically if he’s happy all the time.
“I try to live my best life,” Wheeler said. “I have parents who have been married for 20 years, I have five siblings who look up to me, and they are doing great things. I have a great support system. I’m at one of the best universities, the University of Kentucky, for basketball in the country. Life is great right now. There’s nothing to be sad about, it’s all happy things.”
That positive attitude will be a big improvement from this past season, when a lot of losing led to a lot of unhappy players, coaches and fans for UK.
Getting Wheeler, within days of signing TyTy Washington, answered two large needs for UK, getting a true difference maker at point guard and having another standout floor leader to provide ample depth where UK had none last season.
Washington is considered a major talent as an incoming freshman who will most likely start and will probably be a one-and-done player at UK.
Wheeler thinks the two playmakers will do well complementing each other next season.
“I know it’s going to help me just having the pressure off of trying to make a play every possession,” Wheeler said. “I don’t have to press knowing I have a ball handler who is very capable of creating for himself and others. It’s also going to help me get some open shots every now and then. He can talk the game, he knows the game, he’s unselfish.
“When you have two point guards like that, one experienced in the SEC, the other a high talent and high ability, when you put those things together that’s going to be pretty hard to stop.”
It was pointed out to Wheeler that most point guards for John Calipari are usually in the 6-3 range.
“I feel like I’m the fastest or one of the fastest Coach Cal is going to have,” Wheeler said. “I’m probably up there with (De’Aaron) Fox. The advantages that I’m going to have are similar to Tyler Ulis as far as guarding the ball, being a defensive pest, being disruptive on that end, and offensively using my speed to get into the paint and be a distributor, scoring when I need to, being a playmaker, making the right plays, trying to make everyone else’s life easier.”
Ulis, although he was 5-8, was a dynamic point guard as a sophomore in 2016 when UK navigated a season without a huge amount of talent overall, but it did have him and Jamal Murray in the backcourt. Ulis was a consensus All-American as a sophomore, the SEC Player of the Year and SEC Defensive Player of the Year.
Ulis was a fiery competitor who averaged 7 assists a game, and he set the single-season assist mark with 246 while averaging 17 points a game.
Instead of looking at the height comparison as a knock, Wheeler was more than pleased to be mentioned in the same conversation as Ulis.
“That’s cool with me,” Wheeler said. “Tyler Ulis was the SEC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. So, if I’m getting that comparison, I think I’m doing some things right.
“I’m also cool with being the one and only Sahvir Wheeler as well.”
The only thing that could slow Wheeler down in the near future is the current SEC intraconference transfer rules that remain in effect for a student-athlete in any sport to serve the aforementioned year-in-residence. The league is expected to evaluate this rule in the near future. Wheeler will have three seasons of eligibility.
The NCAA Division I Council recently adopted legislation allowing a one-time transfer without requirement to sit out a year.
Wheeler seemed unconcerned at the possibility he might have to sit out this season.
“I felt like, from what I’ve gathered with my parents and their resources, I wouldn’t have made the move if I felt like I was going to have to sit out this year,” Wheeler said. “But, I think that rule is going to pass.”
One thing is certain, and that is Wheeler will look to almost always pass to give teammates the chance to score.
Wheeler paced the conference in assists per game with 7.4, but he also led the Bulldogs in scoring with 14.0 per game and steals at 1.7 per outing.
Wheeler was fifth in the country in assists per game at Georgia.
Even in a secondary point guard role, Wheeler can have a strong impact on UK with his positive psyche.
“I wouldn’t be here without my self-confidence,” Wheeler said. “That’s just being honest. Not a lot of 5-10, sub 6-foot guards playing in the SEC at a high-major (school) that are productive. You’ve got to have a little bit of self-confidence and know what you bring to a team no matter who’s there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.