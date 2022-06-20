Sahvir Wheeler could be a high-speed pest on the basketball court last season for the University of Kentucky. The 5-foot-9 point guard got the offense moving by pushing tempo, and he could create possessions with his defensive pressure on the ball.
Turning up the heat defensively should be a key this basketball season for Kentucky.
“Last year we were pretty good defensively, and that’s going to follow suit with that this year,” Wheeler said. “We’re having that goal of being locked down, like it’s hard to score against them. We want to have ball pressure with the guards. Cason (Wallace) and I, even Antonio (Reeves), we want to impact the ball, we want to have some shot blocking as well. Defensively we have a chance of being really elite.”
Wheeler could be dynamic pushing the tempo, but he also get too fast on drives and needed to find a better jump shot. Wheeler was 44.1% shooting from the floor and 30.8% from 3-point range last season. Wheeler did shoot 78% from the free-throw line (46-of-59).
Wheeler was good passing the ball, averaging 6.9 assists a game, third best in the country, and 10.9 points a game. Those numbers were enough for Wheeler to be a Bob Cousy Award finalist.
Wheeler was not specific about what he wanted to improve on during this offseason as he prepares for a second year as UK’s starting point guard. Wheeler will be a senior for the Wildcats.
“Every aspect of my game for sure, just continue to become a better basketball player,” Wheeler said in Lexington.
Wheeler struggled shooting in the postseason after a wrist injury caused him to miss two games in the middle of February. He also missed two games earlier in the season when he was knocked out of action on a screen at LSU in January.
He made shots that helped UK get up by six in the last four minutes of regulation in the NCAA Tournament upset loss to Saint Peter’s, but Wheeler followed those with turnovers that helped the 15 seed push the game to overtime. Wheeler’s six assists and six turnovers were numbers that stood out in that game.
Gaining some weight when he was out hurt the second time was brought up by UK coach John Calipari in a television interview in Lexington recently.
Wheeler was asked during his media session how he felt physically now as UK begins preparing for a basketball trip to the Bahamas in August.
“My weight is down, but when you’re injured you’re not working out as much, as athletes we’re so used to expending so much energy, and I was still eating when I was injured. I definitely had some weight being gained naturally, but I’m not on Weight Watchers or anything like that” Wheeler said laughing.
Wheeler did start watching his weight more when he went home in the spring.
“When I went home for the spring, for self-discipline I took some stuff out of my diet,” Wheeler said. “I’m even faster, I’m more explosive than I was last year. As an overall human being I’m in a great space physically and mentally. I can’t wait to get out there and continue to get better with my team and play in front of BBN one more time.”
It was basic dietary change that helped Wheeler.
“I don’t eat red meat, didn’t do pasta, didn’t do rice for half the month, the whole month took out bread. No more snacking after midnight,” Wheeler said. “I feel cleaner. I feel like I have more energy, even after two workouts and lift, I feel better as a person.”
A stronger, healthier Wheeler should be able to also improve on those shooting numbers from the floor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.